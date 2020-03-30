Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Stranded Thais allowed to return from Malaysia

Stranded Thais allowed to return from Malaysia

THAILAND: Nearly 300 Thais who were left stranded at the Wang Kelian immigration checkpoint in Malaysia’s Perlis State on Saturday night (Mar 28) have been allowed to enter Thailand but must quarantine themselves at home for 14 days, the Satun governor said yesterday (Mar 29).

CoronavirusCOVID-19immigration
By Bangkok Post

Monday 30 March 2020, 08:32AM

The Wan Prachan checkpoint in Khuan Don district in Satun, opposite the Wang Kelian pass, Perlis state of Malaysia. Photo: Bangkok Post file

The Wan Prachan checkpoint in Khuan Don district in Satun, opposite the Wang Kelian pass, Perlis state of Malaysia. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Veeranan Pengchan said the 280 Thais were initially denied entry to Thailand after failing to follow procedures set by Thai authorities when they arrived at the Thai-Malaysian border checkpoint on Saturday but authorities had solved the problem by asking the Thai embassy in Malaysia to issue them with health certificates. (See story here).

Mr Veeranan said the Thais, both Buddhists and Muslims, had been either tourists or working in Malaysian restaurants and the fishing industry. They had flocked to Wang Kelian checkpoint in Malaysia on Saturday because they heard that Thailand was closing the Thai-Malaysian border.

“These Thais have had their temperatures checked and they do not have fever. They have to quarantine themselves for 14 days at home under the supervision of local authorities in each province,”’ he said.

The decision to allow them to return to Thailand was made after a meeting between Thai and Malaysian authorities at the Wang Prachan checkpoint on the Thai side of the border, opposite the Wang Kelian immigration checkpoint in Malaysia’s Perlis State.

Thailand and Malaysia have closed checkpoints along the common border to all but their own citizens to stem the COVID-19 spread.

After the border was closed to foreigners, the Satun governor issued an order to allow Thai nationals with certain documentation to return to Thailand via Wang Prachan immigration checkpoint in Satun.

To be eligible, Thai nationals are required to contact the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur or a Thai consulate in Malaysia to get a letter of certification.

The embassy or consulate must then notify the immigration checkpoint in Satun of their intention to return to the kingdom. The Thais are also required to show a health certificate issued no more than 72 hours previously.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Stimulus handout could see 20m apply
Virus rumour sparks riot, prison break
Phuket bridges and ports closed
Close to 300 Thais stranded at Malaysia border
Lack of social distancing causing spread, says government
Phuket’s six new COVID-19 cases all from Patong, total hits 53
Europe virus toll surges, peak still far off
Thai AirAsia cancels all domestic flights next month
All Phuket beaches closed
Phuket COVID-19 PUI man flees designated accommodation, convinced to return
Phuket Governor extends ‘voluntary street curfew’, warns of strict enforcement
Thailand records another COVID-19 death, 109 new cases, 1,245 total
Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47
Singapore may jail people who stand close
Four passengers die on stranded Dutch cruise ship

 

Phuket community
Phuket bridges and ports closed

The bulleted list does not include supplies and consumer goods, yet boats are allowed to bring suppl...(Read More)

Phuket bridges and ports closed

Apparently the airport is still open? I know domestic flights were still arriving last night. What&#...(Read More)

Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

I agree Rorri_2, and now of course the whole island is isolated from the mainland for the next month...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

That is ridiculous. The sun, and salt water kills the virus. Would you rather lock up people in non ...(Read More)

Europe virus toll surges, peak still far off

And so the economy goes down the drain. All to save maybe 100.000 old,weak or potentially ill people...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

Errr if you paid attention Insp K you would be aware that Songkran celebrations were cancelled weeks...(Read More)

Phuket Governor extends ‘voluntary street curfew’, warns of strict enforcement

Mr Ed: is it not time to quarantine a certain poster? He really brings nothing to the party at pres...(Read More)

Phuket Governor extends ‘voluntary street curfew’, warns of strict enforcement

Phuket Governor extends ‘voluntary street curfew’, warns of strict enforcement. Funniest thing ...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

Stupid is as stupid does...(Read More)

Simply Marvellous: Action and suspense in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Kudos for finding something else to talk about PN but "just released"? I saw this movie li...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Singha
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 