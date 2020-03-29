Kata Rocks
Close to 300 Thais stranded at Malaysia border

Close to 300 Thais stranded at Malaysia border

THAILAND: About 300 Thais who want to return to Thailand have been stranded at the Wang Kelian immigration checkpoint in Malaysia’s Perlis State opposite Thailand’s Wang Prachan checkpoint in Satun’s Khuan Don district were yesterday (Mar 28) denied entry after they did not go through the procedures set by the Thai authorities.

CoronavirusCOVID-19immigrationhealth
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 29 March 2020, 12:48PM

The Wang Kalian-Wang Prachan checkpoint where around 300 Thais are stranded. Photo: AFP

The Wang Kalian-Wang Prachan checkpoint where around 300 Thais are stranded. Photo: AFP

Thailand and Malaysia have closed their checkpoints along the common border to stem the COVID-19 spread. The two countries do not allow entry by foreigners via these checkpoints except their own citizens.

After the border closure, Satun governor Veeranan Pengchan issued Order 642/2020 to allow Thai nationals to return to Thailand via Wang Prachan immigration checkpoint in Satun.

To be eligible, the Thai nationals are required to contact the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur or a Thai consulate in Malaysia to get a letter of certification. After that the embassy or the consulate is to notify the immigration checkpoint in Satun of their intention. The Thais are also required to obtain a health certificate which are issued not longer than 72 hours previously.

A group of between 250-300 Thais, most of them from Satun who worked as crew of Malaysian fishing boats and some of them tourists, began to converge at Wang Kelian checkpoint in Malaysia from about 9am yesterday.

However, they were denied entry by the Thai immigration police at the Wang Prachan checkpoint because they failed to properly follow the procedures set in the governor’s order.

At about 2pm yesterday, a meeting was held between Thai and Malaysian authorities at the Wang Prachan checkpoint on the Thai side of the border. It was agreed that they would not be allowed to enter the country unless they properly take the steps stated in the governor’s order.

After that Rachada Jivalai, the Thai consul-general at Penang, Malaysia, and Pol Col Thanisorn Saengthanang, the Satun immigration police chief, emerged from the meeting to tell the Thais of the decision.

At about 5pm, Mr Veeranan, the Satun governor, said the Thai consulate in Penang would speed up the procedures so that the stranded Thais would be able to return home.

Phuket community
Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

I wonder if we will ever hear of an infection occurring that didn't involve "tourists"...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

i hope nai harn remain open...(Read More)

Thai Airways prepares to ground fleet

"..to cut the "water head" coming time.Excellent time to get rid of dead wood (thousa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

About humidity and high temperature, yes below 33 degrees not too big difference, but actually I wou...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

What exactly would be achieved by closing beaches during the day time when UV levels are super-high ...(Read More)

Seven more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 41

Good to see Insp K has added another string to his bow- now he's a virologist!!...(Read More)

Thai Airways prepares to ground fleet

Hope for Thai Airways that technical management now able to cut the staff 'water head' comin...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

People are wearing masks in Asia and it's working. The Thai gov is providing a 4 pack for 1...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket for overstay, working as illegal taxi driver

I don’t think so. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

Even if high temperature and high humidity both are good factors in against the Corona virus I'm...(Read More)

 

