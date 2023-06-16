British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Stranded dolphin rescued, taken into care in Phuket

Stranded dolphin rescued, taken into care in Phuket

PHUKET: A young bottlenose dolphin, which was spotted in Phuket waters on Thursday (June 15), has been successfully rescued and is now receiving treatment at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC), as confirmed by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

animalsenvironmenthealthmarine
By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 June 2023, 08:00AM

A bottlenose dolphin was spotted and rescued in Phuket on June 15. Photo: DMCR

A bottlenose dolphin was spotted and rescued in Phuket on June 15. Photo: DMCR

A bottlenose dolphin was spotted and rescued in Phuket on June 15. Photo: DMCR

A bottlenose dolphin was spotted and rescued in Phuket on June 15. Photo: DMCR

A bottlenose dolphin was spotted and rescued in Phuket on June 15. Photo: DMCR

A bottlenose dolphin was spotted and rescued in Phuket on June 15. Photo: DMCR

A bottlenose dolphin was spotted and rescued in Phuket on June 15. Photo: DMCR

A bottlenose dolphin was spotted and rescued in Phuket on June 15. Photo: DMCR

A bottlenose dolphin was spotted and rescued in Phuket on June 15. Photo: DMCR

A bottlenose dolphin was spotted and rescued in Phuket on June 15. Photo: DMCR

« »

The initial report of a bottlenose dolphin dangerously close to the shore in Phuket came in the early morning of June 15. The marine animal was observed swimming in Tha Jeen Canal, also referred to as Khlong Tha Chin. This waterway, which separates Koh Siray from Phuket, is known for its pollution and high marine traffic.

It was ерут reported that the dolphin had been assisted in returning to the sea, meaning out of the canal. However, the DMCR corrected those reports later, stating that the dolphin had actually been rescued by marine experts and transported to the Sirithan Rare Marine Life Rescue Center, located at the PMBC in Phuket’s Cape Panwa.

The rescued bottlenose dolphin has been identified as an adolescent male, measuring 193 cm in length and weighing about 42 kg. Although no visible wounds were found on its body, marine life experts noted that the dolphin appeared weak. Further tests confirmed dehydration. In light of this, wildlife specialists have decided to provide care for the animal until its recovery from any underlying conditions it may have.

For obvious reasons, the DMCR could not confirm that the rescued dolphin was the same animal that had been spotted several hours before in the canal and then assisted out of it. Yet the rescue location, as specified in the DMCR report, was exactly where the dolphin would be if the animal headed straight south from the canal. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

JohnC | 17 June 2023 - 09:36:13 

Hopefully they have some good remedies for cleaning/flushing out its insides after swimming in dangerously polluted waters.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

El Niño likely to propel rice exports
Singapore: ‘Premature’ for any Asean talks with Myanmar
EC probe gets 20-day deadline
Major road in Patong to close for two months
B13mn pavilion to honour royal visit at Surin Beach demolished over disrepair
Police mediate Russian-American conflict in Phuket condo
Lifesaving contributions praised as Phuket marks World Blood Donor Day
Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees
DSI raids Phuket accountants over B440mn in nominee companies
Kremlin: Australia blocking new embassy ‘Russophobic’
Islam Bank burglar arrested, confesses to more crimes
EC to endorse MPs-elect on June 21
Russian man drowns at Rawai villa
Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms
Inspection finds no unreasonable hikes in Phuket food prices

 

Phuket community
EC probe gets 20-day deadline

lol...the establishment is so scare of Pita ... all those attempt of sabotage are directly ordered b...(Read More)

Stranded dolphin rescued, taken into care in Phuket

Hopefully they have some good remedies for cleaning/flushing out its insides after swimming in dange...(Read More)

Police mediate Russian-American conflict in Phuket condo

Pretty clear who the moron DNA belongs to pascale. Look in the mirror! Both of them from aggressive ...(Read More)

B13mn pavilion to honour royal visit at Surin Beach demolished over disrepair

Asking questions of corrupt officials that will never give truthful answers seems complete a waste o...(Read More)

Major road in Patong to close for two months

Nothing they have ever done before has improved the flood situation in Patong. What makes this any d...(Read More)

B13mn pavilion to honour royal visit at Surin Beach demolished over disrepair

Not too long ago Surin was the most cosmopolitan and sophisticated of Phuket's beaches. Now it ...(Read More)

Islam Bank burglar arrested, confesses to more crimes

Isn't it amazing how easily most suspects 'confess' to other crimes not even being inves...(Read More)

Russian man drowns at Rawai villa

JohnC@ classy you must be a nice guy to have a beer with ...(Read More)

DSI raids Phuket accountants over B440mn in nominee companies

The people whingeing about clamping down on these lawbreaking companies are the same folks advocati...(Read More)

Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

No issues with visa process it’s comparable with other parts of the world - however removing dual ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Zonezi Properties
BahtSold

 