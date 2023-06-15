333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Dolphin spotted in Tha Jeen Canal

Dolphin spotted in Tha Jeen Canal

PHUKET: A bottlenose dolphin was seen swimming in Tha Jeen Canal on the east side of Phuket Town this morning (June 15) with locals airing concerns for its safety.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 15 June 2023, 01:29PM

The dolphin, which eye witnesses claim was approximately one metre in length, was spotted in the canal which separates Koh Siray from Phuket and is home to Phuket’s busy fishing port early this morning by local residents who then alerted authorities.

Ratsada police and Kusoldham Foundation rescue team workers were joined at the scene by officials from the Phuket Marine and Coastal Resources department, officials from Phuket Marine Office and officers from the Royal Navy Area 3 who closely surveyed the situation.

The dolphin was swimming in the area of the canal under the Koh Siray Bridge. Local residents raied concerns that the dolphin could potentially be in danger as there are a significant number of fishermen and boats in that particualr area.

Officials confirmed they will continue to monitor the situation and the status of the dolphin before a professional rescue team can arrive to hopefully help it navigate back to the open waters.

