THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Storms help to replenish empty dams

Storms help to replenish empty dams

THAILAND: Tropical storm downpours have filled up water in empty dams across the country, the head of the nation’s water resources department said yesterday (Apr 17).

environmentnatural-resourcesWater-Supplyweather
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 April 2020, 01:15PM

Officials state it is likely that more rainfall will fill the dams until June 30. Photo: Bangkok Post

Officials state it is likely that more rainfall will fill the dams until June 30. Photo: Bangkok Post

Somkiat Prajamwong, secretary-general of the Office of National Water Resources and deputy director of the National Water Command, said heavy rain in recent days has added 583 million cubic metres (m³) of water to dams across the country.

He said the rainfall from March 1 to April 14 has added 241 million m³ to dams in the South, 132 million m³ to those in the North, 98 million m³ in the West and 82 million m³ in the Northeast. As a result, Bhumibol Dam, Sirikit Dam and Ubol Ratana Dam are now at 34%, 40% and 15% of their capacities while it is likely that more rainfall will fill the dams until June 30.

Meanwhile, he said, the increased water flow caused by the rains has led to an intrusion of seawater at pumping stations in Pathum Thani which may result in drinking water tasting salty for the time being. Water is currently being released from Rama VI Dam in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya to alleviate the problem, he said.

Despite the summer storms, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation yesterday reported that 24 provinces are still suffering drought.

The provinces are Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Si Sa Ket, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri and Songkhla.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials confirm all animals are being taken good care of as Phuket Zoo awaits closure.
Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases, total holds at 192
COVID-19 active screening campaign tackles Bang Tao
Phuket Property Guide: Will there really be a ‘COVID crash’ in Phuket property?
Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered
TAT expects only 16mn international tourists, B1.9trn loss in revenues
Old shrine surfaces as Bang Wad reservoir hits bottom
Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say
Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’
Confusion, seizure, strokes: How COVID-19 may affect the brain
‘Team Thailand’ to save nation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo tigers inspected? Feeding the needy! Thailand COVID cases at 2,700! || April 17
Navy assures Phuket fishing fleet clear of COVID-19
Drug raids net five suspects, nearly 10k meth pills, 300g of ice
One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192

 

Phuket community
Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’

I have no medical experience and i am keen to get back to normal. However i think the 30th is a litt...(Read More)

Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered

In the picture there is a child without face mask. They are the most dangerous : may have the virus ...(Read More)

Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’

Construction industry will be in huge demand soon - to rebuild tourism ...(Read More)

Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered

1 infection in Phuket in 3 days that explains why lockdown has been extended by 4 days all becomes c...(Read More)

Prayut orders review of 5k cash scheme

CaptainJack69: I was informed that this loan of 10,000 baht is granted at a very favorable interest ...(Read More)

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

@Kurt: the animals are in the same perfect mental condition as those government officials...(Read More)

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

You couldn't ask for a better demonstration of how bribery and corruption continue openly and wi...(Read More)

‘Team Thailand’ to save nation

Great idea! Billionaires Have a well known for having the people’s best interest at heart....(Read More)

One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192

Those check points with poorly trained staffers huddled about yakking through cotton fabric are a g...(Read More)

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

So which is it? The tiger is skinny because of age, or the tiger's wasting needs investigating?...(Read More)

 

Seara Sports
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand

 