Stores threatened with closure after stampede to buy booze

Stores threatened with closure after stampede to buy booze

THAILAND: Stores that fail to enforce disease control measures will be closed, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam warned today (May 5) after people crowded into shops to buy alcoholic drinks following the lifting of the ban in most provinces.

alcoholCoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 5 May 2020, 04:13PM

Customers wait in long queues at a store in Samut Prakan province as takeaway sales of alcoholic beverages resumed on Sunday (May 3). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Customers wait in long queues at a store in Samut Prakan province as takeaway sales of alcoholic beverages resumed on Sunday (May 3). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

“Warnings will be issued first... We know it. All people have been told to take care of themselves. Department stores must be careful too, because it is dangerous to both customers and sales staff,” he said.

If shops selling alcoholic beverages failed to properly control the behaviour of customers, they could be closed.

Provincial governors, as heads of provincial disease control committees, had the power to close specific shops right away, Mr Wissanu said.

Stores ordered closed would then have to seek approval from the government to reopen, because the decision could have a greater impact than provincial authorities expect, he said.

If the situation regarding alcohol sales escalated, all shops trading in it would be closed, Mr Wissanu said.

Some restaurants in Bangkok that failed to comply with disease control measures had already been closed after being allowed to reopen under strict conditions.

The ban on takeaway sales of alcoholic drinks was lifted in most provinces on Sunday. All stores were required to strictly observe disease control measures, including social distancing and limiting the number of customers allowed inside at one time.

Social media and mainstream news carried videos of people crowding into stores to stock up, fearing the government would make an about turn and again prohibit all sales. There were reports that in some stores staff restocking the sales floor were struggling to keep up with the demand for cartons of liquor and beer.

Phuket community
Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

@ChristySweet maybe you are in Bang Tao otherwise I don't understand. The local authorities in ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

It may be you're being kept in Bang Tao, not out of Kamala. ...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Put a restrication on how much a person can buy. At the moment people are hoarding for fear the ban ...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Ouch lala,that did hurt me. All the anger because I said the truth ? Don't worry,soon the airpor...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

......You pay a fee for false smiles not for quality…same thing as healthcare in Thailand… anoth...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Shwe, compare a 5star hotel in Thailand with a 5star hotel in Singapore, the UAE, can take even Mal...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

Geno I think he is correct Going to and from Bangtao from Kamala is not allowed Logic would suggest ...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Sorry math was off. Non-compliance for socially drinking after curfew was .00000184% out of 70 mill...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

DEK, as my previous reply to your comments might not be approved by PN let me say it in a more polit...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Where am I, China? Does the government really expect 100% compliancy? 70,000,000 Thais living in T...(Read More)

 

