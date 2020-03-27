Kata Rocks
Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

THAILAND: Defence Forces chief Pornpipat Benyasri on Thursday asked people across the country not to leave home during this weekend in a bid to stem the rapid rise of coronavirus cases.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Friday 27 March 2020, 08:05AM

Defence Forces chief Gen Pornpipat Benyasri wants people to stay home on the weekend as the number of coronavirus cases jumps. Photo: Royal Thai Army photo

The general, who is in charge of security for the COVID-19 Administration Centre, warned a curfew is inevitable if his call falls on deaf ears.

“We should control ourselves instead of being forced to by the state,” he said.

His call followed a sharp rise of new virus infections, which surpassed the 1,000 mark for the first time yesterday (Mar 26) after the country reported 111 new cases. (See story here).

Gen Pornpipat has been assigned for security affairs under the Emergency Decree that gave Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha full control of anti-virus measures.

He said people have to change behaviours and stay home before case numbers leapfrog and the situation is out of control. He estimated the number of cases could be between 7,000 and 10,000.

“We need your cooperation this coming Saturday and Sunday not to leave home and cancel all activities,” he said. “Stay home for the sake of the nation.”

All businesses had time yesterday and will have time today (Mar 27) to adjust weekend schedules, he added.

Gen Pornpipat warned if the number of new cases continues to jump, a curfew is inevitable and it could include daytime since the virus never stops spreading.

Security authorities set up 359 checkpoints in the provinces and seven in Bangkok to screen travellers yesterday to contain the spread.

Christy Sweet | 27 March 2020 - 11:51:43 

“We should control ourselves instead of being forced to by the state,” he said."  Alas, humanity... 10,000 will be  100, 000 in less than a week,  then it's exponentially uncontrollable.  Lock It Down Now, Please

Kurt | 27 March 2020 - 09:34:11 

Emergency degree,  lock downs, curfews, warming up of Defence/Army. We almost back to square one; Marshall Law.

Shwe | 27 March 2020 - 08:35:52 

I see he is not wearing a mask, so it is not only dirty foreigners then

