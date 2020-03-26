THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

111 new national COVID-19 cases, total at 1,045

111 new national COVID-19 cases, total at 1,045

THAILAND: The Public Health Ministry today (Mar 26) reported 111 new local cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease, raising the total to 1,045, while deaths remained unchanged at four.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 26 March 2020, 05:05PM

A policeman checks a taxi driver’s body temperature on Suwinthawong Road in Bangkok today (Mar 26), as the number of local cases of COVID-19 exceeded 1,000. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

A policeman checks a taxi driver’s body temperature on Suwinthawong Road in Bangkok today (Mar 26), as the number of local cases of COVID-19 exceeded 1,000. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Dr Anupong Suchariyakul, a specialist at the Disease Control Department, said of the accumulative 1,045 patients, 953 were at hospitals, including four severely ill people, while 88 people had recovered and were already discharged from hospitals.

Dr Anupong stressed that the local outbreak soared due to transmission from visitors to entertainment places, boxing stadiums and religious ceremonies in Malaysia.

He encouraged these people to report for examination so that health officials can effectively control the disease.

“Their failure to join in self-isolation and pass examination has been transmiting the disease nationwide since March 16,” Dr Anupong said.

The 111 new local cases fell into three groups. The first group comprised 29 people in contact with previous patients and the venues of previous patients.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

They included six people from boxing stadiums, three from entertainment places, 19 people in contact with previous patients, and one resident of Pattani province who earlier attended a religious ceremony in Malaysia.

The second group involved 19 people - five Thais and one foreigner who arrived from other countries, nine people who either lived or worked in crowded areas or in places frequented by foreigners, including hotel staff, and three medical officials who contracted the disease because patients concealed their infection-risk histories.

“So far nine medical officials have contracted the disease because patients concealed the facts,” Dr Anupong said.

The third group consisted of 63 patients whose infection cases were under investigation.

Dr Anupong said that 18 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals today.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forest fire near Phuket beach! Thailand enters state of emergency! Foreigners banned? || March 26
Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines
Social Security covers COVID-19 hospital treatment
Five more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 34
Phuket dental clinics, public recreation areas closed in latest COVID order, driver’s licence process shifted online
Phuket forest fire getting closer to resorts
Woman found dead in Phuket well
No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials
Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online
Virus death toll passes 21,000, three billion under lockdown
Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’
Immigration looks to cut crowding, wants 90-day report to be made online
Hurry up with aid for poor, government urged
Taiwan anger over China military drills during virus outbreak
Thousands stuck on cruise ships off Australia over virus fears

 

Phuket community
No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials

One hopes they enforce that more efficiently than the ban on smoking ...(Read More)

Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online

Wow. Amazed you're allowing comments on this one PN. After all, it's not like the underlying...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

@Aachen Wouldn't take that for granted....(Read More)

Immigration looks to cut crowding, wants 90-day report to be made online

"Applicants are usually required to report in person to immigration officers to complete the pr...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied

No flights in/out anymore ? Kurt that's nonsense. Look at Arrival/Departure schedule from Phuket...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

This moment Thai Airways confirmed Frankfurt for April and said (Hotline) they will continue flights...(Read More)

Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online

lol... human rights, in Thailand.... it'll never happen, unless extetnal pressure is applied....(Read More)

Phuket forest fire getting closer to resorts

Why this fires start there every year at the same time?...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

can you please write the curfew time and period, I see some confusion [NOTE: At this stage from Acco...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

The situation needs to be upgraded to level 10! These forced congregations are beyond belief 1 mete...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Singha
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The LifeCo Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand

 