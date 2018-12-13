PHUKET: With only 14 days to go until the annual Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year begins, Phuket officials met yesterday with no progress made since the Governor announced a month ago that a road-safety awareness campaign was to be held in the run-up to the traditional week of carnage on Thailand’s roads.

Thursday 13 December 2018, 01:24PM

Officials from the many government departments involved in the preparations for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year were present at the meeting yesterday (Dec 12). Photo: PR Dept

Officials from the many government departments involved in the preparations for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year were present at the meeting yesterday (Dec 12). Photo: PR Dept

Officials from the many government departments involved in the preparations for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year were present at the meeting yesterday (Dec 12). Photo: PR Dept

Officials from the many government departments involved in the preparations for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year were present at the meeting yesterday (Dec 12). Photo: PR Dept

Officials from the many government departments involved in the preparations for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year were present at the meeting yesterday (Dec 12). Photo: PR Dept

The meeting, held yesterday (Dec 12) at Phuket Provincial Hall, was presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, joined by Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) Chief Prapan Kanprasang and officials from government departments apparently involved in the preparations for Seven Days campaign.

“This meeting aims to prevent road accidents and keep people safe while travellng in Phuket with happiness in New Year 2019,” V/Gov Supoj said.

“The period of the campaign will be from Dec 27 to Jan 2, 2019,” he added, repeating the announcement made by Phuket Governor Phakkaphong Tavipatana on Nov 16. (See story here.)

“We will determine the measures (to be taken in order to reduce the number of accidents) as follows: Measures to reduce human risk; Reducing environmental risk factors; Measures to reduce vehicle risk factors; Measures to improve assistance after accidents; Water safety measures; and Tourist Safety measures,” V/Gov Supoj added.

“Phuket officials will co-ordinate with each other to set up checkpoints and provide public service to people along main routes,” he said.

“We will also conduct a public-awareness campaign through all media in Phuket to let people know the risk of each road in Phuket, and to be careful using the roads.

“This will help reduce (the number and/orseverity of) accidents in the coming New Year,” V/Gov Supoj noted.

However, no details of any road-safety public-awareness campaign were revealed, despite Governor Phakkaphong announcing a month ago that such this year’s New Year campaign would be “carried out in two phases: 1) a road-safety awareness campaign from now (Nov 16) through to Dec 26; and 2) ‘intensive control’ during the Seven Days of Danger period during New Year holidays”.

Present to hear that announcement of the road-safety strategy was Tourist Police Division 3 Chief Maj Gen Angkoon Klaiklueng. (See story here.)