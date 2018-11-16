THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket officials unveil New Year ‘Seven Days’ road safety campaign strategy

PHUKET: Provincial officials will roll out a two-phase road-safety campaign in the hope of stemming the number of people killed or injured in road accidents in Phuket during the upcoming New Year holidays.

By Tavee Adam

Friday 16 November 2018, 05:07PM

Phuket authorities have laid out their strategy to reduce the number of road accidents during the upcoming New Year holidays. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

The news was announced at a meeting of the Provincial Road Safety Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Nov 15).

Phuket Governor Phakkaphong Tavipatana presided over the meeting, where it was revealed that the annual ‘Seven Days of Danger’ campaign for New Year 2019 will be held from Dec 27 to Jan 2.

Present to unveil the road-safety strategy were Tourist Police Division 3 Chief Maj Gen Angkoon Klaiklueng and Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai.

The campaign is to be carried out in two phases: 1) a road-safety awareness campaign from now through to Dec 26; and 2) ‘intensive control’ during the Seven Days of Danger period during New Year holidays.

At the meeting it was pointed out that Phuket in January closed out the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for New Year 2018 with two people killed and 46 injured in 46 accidents (see story here) and that New Year 2017 saw two people killed and 81 injured in 74 road accidents in Phuket during the New Year 2017 campaign (see story here).

However, it was pointed out that during the road-safety campaign for New Year 2016 six people were killed and 74 were injured in 72 accidents – according to the Road Safety Center.**

Regardless, Governor Phakkaphong, Gen Angkoon and Vice Governor Supot all explained that their the goal was to reduce the death and injury toll from road accidents by as much as possible for New Year 2019.

The strategy put forward yesterday aims to reduce the number of accidents, and hence the number of road deaths and injuries, by targetting several major contributing factors, Vice Governor Supot explained.

Among the campaign initiatives to reduce accidents are to carry out “intensive continuous and serious enforcement of road laws”, a social campaign targeting local people, improving road conditions to make them safer and improving emergency-response services.

Regardless, the success of the upcoming campaign will be measured in terms of the number accidents, deaths and injuries compared with previous years, Vice Governor Supot noted.

– Additional reporting by Puttimas Puttasuwan

** The Phuket News notes that during the New Year 2016 campaign, according to the summary report by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) at the time, seven people were killed and a further 75 were injured. (See story here.)

 

 

Kurt | 16 November 2018 - 20:11:47 

Haha, the 2 times a year safety campaign as like people don't know to drive safe and sober!
Striking is:.."Initiatives to carry out intensive continues and serious enforcement of road laws"..FOR 1 WEEK!  Keep laughing.  Just 1 week, twice a year only a 'father/mother force'. The rest of the year just 'road play time' as you want.

