tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Srisoonthorn mayor steps up for Ramadan

Srisoonthorn mayor steps up for Ramadan

PHUKET: Srisoonthorn Mayor Chalermpol Kerdsup yesterday (Apr 4) visited the five mosques in his area to donate food staples and drinking water to be be used in serving meals at the mosque as local Muslim residents break fast at the end of each day during Ramadan.

religionculture
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 April 2022, 10:37AM

Srisoonthorn Mayor Chalermpol Kerdsup speaks with local residents yesterday (Apr 4). Photo: PR Phuket

Srisoonthorn Mayor Chalermpol Kerdsup speaks with local residents yesterday (Apr 4). Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Joined by other officials from Srisoonthorn Municipality, Mayor Chalermpol delivered supplies of dates, rice, sugar, tea, coffee, oil, drinking water, and a range of other items.

“This time is considered a good event as the month of Ramadan is considered the most blessed month for Muslims. It’s the month of doing good deeds,” Mr Chalermpol said.

“Giving support to the mosques for the religious practice of Iftar in the month of Ramadan shows sincerity and encourages people to practice their religion and fosters doing good deeds in the most noble month which will bring understanding to bring about sustainable peace,” he added.

Sheikul Islam Aziz Phitakkumpon, the leading Muslim cleric for the nation, announced the commencement of Ramadan in Thailand on Sunday (Apr 3).

The Islamic holy month will conclude with Eid Al Fitr on May 14.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rewat leads mourning over health centre decentralisation bungle
Thailand sinking in COVID-19 resilience ranking amid slow reopening
Blood test rule urged for drink driving
Shanghai defends policy of separating COVID-positive kids from parents
Phuket marks 206 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Temple embezzler says funds a ‘gift’
Phuket marks 218 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ramadan truce for the Deep South, Mobile merger likely to go through || April 4
Storm warning for Andaman coast
Power outage to affect Srisoonthorn Rd
Ramadan begins in Phuket
XE wave ‘likely to be mild’
B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds
Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings
Power outage to affect Bang Tao

 

Phuket community
Blood test rule urged for drink driving

Care to explain what is actually meant by 'cannot take a breathalyser'? Will not I understan...(Read More)

Temple embezzler says funds a ‘gift’

What does one have to do to receive such generous 'gifts'?...(Read More)

Blood test rule urged for drink driving

What is the problem? Adjust the law in such wat that when a moterist refuses a free of charge breat...(Read More)

Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings

Everyone is different. He probably wanted to bask in his glory. People will find out eventually. Go...(Read More)

Storm warning for Andaman coast

What are you calling Winds up to 70mph when 35 km h is already a server storm ? Horst ...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

Looks like more "Monk-ee biz" on quite the grand scale. All institutions in Thailand are s...(Read More)

XE wave ‘likely to be mild’

To have, or not have a 4th Booster. That is the question! ...(Read More)

Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran

Agree JohnC. I arrived at Phuket Airport with my wife late one night, around 10.30. the taxi ride fr...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

JohnC, we can't compare the China/HK developments since 1997 with the 'relation' BKK/Phu...(Read More)

Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings

Seen the overall Thai obsession with money, it is crazy, this public cash hand out and be seen on pr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 