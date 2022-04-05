Srisoonthorn mayor steps up for Ramadan

PHUKET: Srisoonthorn Mayor Chalermpol Kerdsup yesterday (Apr 4) visited the five mosques in his area to donate food staples and drinking water to be be used in serving meals at the mosque as local Muslim residents break fast at the end of each day during Ramadan.

religionculture

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 April 2022, 10:37AM

Joined by other officials from Srisoonthorn Municipality, Mayor Chalermpol delivered supplies of dates, rice, sugar, tea, coffee, oil, drinking water, and a range of other items.

“This time is considered a good event as the month of Ramadan is considered the most blessed month for Muslims. It’s the month of doing good deeds,” Mr Chalermpol said.

“Giving support to the mosques for the religious practice of Iftar in the month of Ramadan shows sincerity and encourages people to practice their religion and fosters doing good deeds in the most noble month which will bring understanding to bring about sustainable peace,” he added.

Sheikul Islam Aziz Phitakkumpon, the leading Muslim cleric for the nation, announced the commencement of Ramadan in Thailand on Sunday (Apr 3).

The Islamic holy month will conclude with Eid Al Fitr on May 14.