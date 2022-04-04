Ramadan begins in Phuket

PHUKET: Muslims across Phuket are now observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan following a proclamation by the Chularatchamontri, Sheikul Islam Aziz Phitakkumpon, the leading Muslim cleric for the nation, on Saturday (Apr 2).

religionculture

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 April 2022, 09:49AM

The Chularatchamontri, Sheikul Islam Aziz Phitakkumpon, the leading Muslim cleric for the nation, on Saturday (Apr 2) announced that the Islamic holy month of Ramadan had begun.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) staff and management at Phuket International Airport made such donations to the many mosques in their immediate area. Photo: AoT Phuket

A ‘Ramadan Market’ has been set up at the Mugrakrom Mosque in Bang Tao for local people and tourists to enjoy local foods. Photo: Halal Tidor / Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Sheikul Islam Aziz announced that the holy month and traditional fasting period had begun after the moon had been observed on Saturday night.

There are 54 mosques across Phuket, not including other venues for prayer, to serve resident and visiting Muslims across the island. An estimated 20% of Phuket’s native population are Muslims.

In support of Muslims observing the traditional fasting, many government offices across Phuket have made small donations of food and water to be served at Iftar, the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. Airports of Thailand (AoT) staff and management at Phuket International Airport made such donations to the many mosques in their immediate area.

In Bang Tao, the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) helped organise a “Ramadan Market” to be set up at the Mugrakrom Mosque, for local people and tourists to enjoy local foods.