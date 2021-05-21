The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Spring Sprout’ campaign sees Chinese vaccination drive start in Thailand

‘Spring Sprout’ campaign sees Chinese vaccination drive start in Thailand

THAILAND: As part of China’s global campaign to vaccinate its overseas citizens, Chinese nationals based in Thailand started receiving the first round of COVID-19 shots yesterday (May 20).

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 May 2021, 10:20AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha inspects a vial of the Coronavac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine, developed by China’s Sinovac, beside Yang Xin, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese embassy in February. Photo: AFP.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha inspects a vial of the Coronavac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine, developed by China’s Sinovac, beside Yang Xin, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese embassy in February. Photo: AFP.

So far Thailand has received 6 million doses of Coronavac, the Chinese-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac. A delivery of 1.5 million doses was received yesterday and a further 3 million are expected to arrive next month, explained a report by Associated Press.

Of that total, 500,000 doses were recently donated by the Chinese government on the understanding Chinese nationals based in the Kingdom would be the first overseas citizens to receive the inoculation as part of what Beijing has termed their “Spring Sprout” program.

Over 500,000 Chinese nationals based in more than 120 countries have so far benefited from the program since its launch in March, according to the Chinese People’s Daily newspaper.

It is estimated 150,000 Chinese citizens currently live in Thailand, the highest number of any nationality who are not from the neighbouring countries of Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. Chinese are the only foreigners being vaccinated under the “Spring Sprout” campaign.

Foreigners based in Thailand from elsewhere such as Australia, Europe, the US and Japan number around 200,000 and are mainly professionals and retirees. Currently the only way they can access COVID-19 vaccine is by travelling overseas which would incur a lengthy and expensive quarantine on their return to the Kingdom.

’Government cares’

The “Spring Sprout” campaign in Thailand began in downtown Bangkok yesterday at a designated vaccination centre with a banner outside reading “Spring Sprout Action”.

Chinese national Zhang Xiaohong, 40, was one of the first to receive the jab.

“I am happy and proud to be able to get a vaccine on day 1 organized by my government,” said the logistics company owner, adding he believes the Chinese government cares about its people.

Another Chinese, 39-year-old real estate broker Qin Qing, proclaimed: “I am grateful for my country and the embassy, and people who help to make it happen, from airline staff who fly the vaccines here to Thai medical workers.”

The Thai government had vowed to inoculate its own citizens before turning attention to foreigners residing in the country although this development may seem to have jepordised that pledge.

The government has been lambasted for its seemingly slow and protracted approach to a steadfast vaccination rollout policy that has so far seen only just over 2% of its 70 million people receive a first jab and 1% a second.

The recent third wave that hit the country last month has seen non-official lockdowns introduced where a raft of confusing restrictions have severely affected business, the economy and any hopes of tangible progress.

Health authorities yesterday reported 2,636 new cases and 25 deaths for a total of 119,585 infections and 703 deaths since the pandemic began. Of that number, 90,722 confirmed cases and 609 deaths have been recorded since April 1.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

More than 8,500 foreigners in Phuket registered to receive state vaccination
Phuket Vice Governor responds to video of Thai man furious for having to pay B450 to enter Phuket
Phuket bust nets 22,000 meth pills
Biden signs hate crimes law protecting Asian Americans
Government rolls out three vaccine channels
China says US ‘creating risks’ with South China Sea warship sail-bys
1.5m more doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive
THAI creditors approve debt restructuring plan
Bail denied for drunken police officer who shot noodle vendor on Bangla
‘Parole or reduced sentences’ considered for prisoners
Phuket marks zero new daily infections
TAT focuses on Phuket’s good safety
S33 workers get jab first
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mass vaccination resumes as all foreigners get the green light! || May 19
Electricity outage to affect Rassada

 

Phuket community
Phuket Vice Governor responds to video of Thai man furious for having to pay B450 to enter Phuket

"..If we see something wrong, we must speak out..." What, NOW it's time to speak out...(Read More)

More than 8,500 foreigners in Phuket registered to receive state vaccination

And still no vaccine in sight for Mr.Kurt.He will be fuming about that....(Read More)

More than 8,500 foreigners in Phuket registered to receive state vaccination

An article in thaiger today states that expats must register in person (not through any app) with an...(Read More)

Vaccination registration opens for foreigners in all Phuket businesses

Kurt, learn the difference between side effects and serious side effects before posting another stup...(Read More)

Government rolls out three vaccine channels

Wow, Christy is correct. When asked about helping Ameicans, since Thailand will not. the U.S. Embas...(Read More)

Phuket Vice Governor responds to video of Thai man furious for having to pay B450 to enter Phuket

Left hand, right hand and its all about the money!...(Read More)

Vaccination registration opens for foreigners in all Phuket businesses

4 Months interval between 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations? Normal is about 4 weeks. What are they 'c...(Read More)

Vaccination registration opens for foreigners in all Phuket businesses

1-- "So far we had about ( about?) 10 people who have had side effects and needed observation/...(Read More)

Vaccination registration opens for foreigners in all Phuket businesses

Foreign Retirees sometimes have to travel abroad, and next return to Thailand. Think about sick/dyin...(Read More)

Phuket marks zero new daily infections

Phuket International Hospital told me that they still not allowed to vaccinate, and can't get va...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property

 