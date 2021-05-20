The Phuket News
1.5m more doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive

THAILAND: The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) took delivery of 1.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinovac Co at Suvarnabhumi airport this morning (May 20).

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 May 2021, 03:11PM

Containers of COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac arrive at a warehouse at Suvarnabhumi airport this morning (May 20). Photo: GPO.

Containers of COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac arrive at a warehouse at Suvarnabhumi airport this morning (May 20). Photo: GPO.

GPO managing director Withoon Danwiboon said the vaccine arrived at the airport about 5:35am. The GPO had now received eight lots of the Sinovac vaccine since February, for a total of to 6 million doses.

The first lot of 200,000 doses from Sinovac arrived on Feb 24, followed by 800,000 more doses on March 22, 1 million doses on April 10, 500,000 on April 24, 1 million on May 6, 500,000 donated doses on May 14 and 500,000 on May 15.

In June, Sinovac will deliver another 3 million doses, he said.

The latest delivery was stored at a distribution centre operated by DKSH (Thailand) Co. The GPO would check the consignment and then forward it to the Department of Medical Sciences for quality verification.

It would then be handed over to the Department of Disease Control for allocation to vaccination centres and hospitals, to inoculate target groups set by the department.

As of May 19, 260 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac had been administered in 45 countries, the second biggest use of a COVID vaccine from one manufacturer. The largest was the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNtech, Dr Withoon said.

