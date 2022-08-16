Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

PHUKET: A Dutch national has been brought in for questioning in Phuket over spearfishing illegally in Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

environmentnatural-resourcescrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 16 August 2022, 12:55PM

The Dutchman, Roslan Benedia, wqas brought in for questioning yesterday. Photo: via Top Varawut / Facebook

The Dutchman, Roslan Benedia, wqas brought in for questioning yesterday. Photo: via Top Varawut / Facebook

The Dutchman, Roslan Benedia, wqas brought in for questioning yesterday. Photo: via Top Varawut / Facebook

The Dutchman, Roslan Benedia, wqas brought in for questioning yesterday. Photo: via Top Varawut / Facebook

The Dutchman, Roslan Benedia, wqas brought in for questioning yesterday. Photo: via Top Varawut / Facebook

The Dutchman, Roslan Benedia, wqas brought in for questioning yesterday. Photo: via Top Varawut / Facebook

The Dutchman, Roslan Benedia, wqas brought in for questioning yesterday. Photo: via Top Varawut / Facebook

The Dutchman, Roslan Benedia, wqas brought in for questioning yesterday. Photo: via Top Varawut / Facebook

The Dutchman, Roslan Benedia, wqas brought in for questioning yesterday. Photo: via Top Varawut / Facebook

The Dutchman, Roslan Benedia, wqas brought in for questioning yesterday. Photo: via Top Varawut / Facebook

The Dutchman, Roslan Benedia, wqas brought in for questioning yesterday. Photo: via Top Varawut / Facebook

The Dutchman, Roslan Benedia, wqas brought in for questioning yesterday. Photo: via Top Varawut / Facebook

« »

The Dutchman, named by police as Roslan Benedia, was tracked down by national park officials to a coffee shop in Soi Ta-ied, Chalong, at 3:30pm yesterday (Aug 15), said Lt Col Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

The national park officers became aware of the incident after Mr Roslan posted a video of his fishing exploits on TikTok, showing Mr Roslan holding two parrotfish, three unknown fish, and stabbing a moray eel in the head with a knife.

The video, which has since been removed from online, spurred outrage among Thai netizens and gained the attention of Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, who vowed to track down the culprit.

Mr Roslan told park officials yesterday that on Aug 9 he rented a boat from Phi Phi Don to Phi Phi Lei with Krishna Thodting as the boat captain.

He had rented the speargun from an operator on Phi Phi Don Island. Mr Krishna took him to hunt fish at Phi Phi Lei at about 1pm, he said.

Mr Roslan said that he did not know that the area where he was fishing was a national park area.

Officers at Phi Phi Police Station are gathering evidence with the intent of charging him for fishing illegally in protected national park waters, officers confirmed.

The boat operator, boat captain Mr Krishna charters and the speargun rental provider are all also under investigation.

Phuket Property

Lt Col Ekachai said that so far Mr Roslan had been brought in for questioning only. At this stage, no charges have been pressed, he said.

Marine officials ramped up their efforts to protect marine life in protected areas in 2017, and began to levy heavy fines for transgressions.

Olga Smirnova, a 53-year-old Russian grandmother, spent two nights behind bars at Chalong Police Station after she was caught feeding bread to fish at Racha Yai Island, south of Phuket.

She was eventually released after a ‘friend’ posted B100,000 bail.

In the end, following the involvement of the Russian Consulate-General in Phuket, Ms Smirnova was fined B1,000 and allowed to go home.

Ms Smirnova’s case followed a Chinese tourist being fined B100,000 for having two parrotfish in a plastic bottle at Racha Yai.

Signs have been posted at Racha Yai informing visitors of the consequences of interfering with marine life in protected areas, including coral reefs.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 16 August 2022 - 15:45:03 

All kinds of stupid on this one. Dutchboy ought to pay dearly for his wasteful rampage on sealife. For once I'm with Dek...why would you stab a moral in the head unless he has ahold of you. But Khun Krishna really ought to be nailed to the cross for this. Krishna charters knew better than anyone that what and where Dutchboy was doing was illegal, but he knowingly facilitated and condoned it

DeKaaskopp | 16 August 2022 - 14:20:52 

Another Dutch idiot who likes to post/show his stupidity on the internet. Stabbing a moray eel in the head with a knife ? Jeez,he must have a real small d... !

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Indictment over bones in a barrel, Record-high price rise, 750K sterilisations || August 16
Warrant out for ‘real owner’ of Mountain B pub
Students warned of dangers of using online media
Malaysia eyes Thai weed policy
Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption
OAG to indict four over Billy’s death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Phuket crash, Hungry Ghost festival, Truck hits student as driver charged || August 15
Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life
Por Tor ‘Hungry Ghost’ festival begins in Phuket Town
Delivery driver faces charge after student struck by pickup
Kata Beach to host music festival
New plan to allow later boozing draws flak
Power outage to affect Kwang Rd, Wichit
Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works
Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

 

Phuket community
Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

All kinds of stupid on this one. Dutchboy ought to pay dearly for his wasteful rampage on sealife. F...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

@Kurt I thought this article is about Myanmar/Suu Kyi . Now you want to start to "hijack...(Read More)

Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

Another Dutch idiot who likes to post/show his stupidity on the internet. Stabbing a moray eel in th...(Read More)

Malaysia eyes Thai weed policy

... smelling pot. He was shocked. Quite funny reaction. The police must act, he said. Huh? His sense...(Read More)

Malaysia eyes Thai weed policy

One good lesson Malaysia can learn from Thai way of legalizing is: First make the laws, implement an...(Read More)

Students warned of dangers of using online media

Sorry for mr Prakob, the way he stands for to 'protect' children and young people by 'ma...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

Lucky Officialdom here that Thailand has no culture of punishing corruption. Unless it is done to st...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

I beleive Britain found that keeping bars open later reduced drunk driving, people stay in the bar ...(Read More)

OAG to indict four over Billy’s death

Are there actually any government employess, especially the senior ones, who are honest and trustwor...(Read More)

Kata Beach to host music festival

Perfect. Just as the worst of the monsoon season is upon us let's have another outdoor event alm...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Barketek
BDO Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center

 