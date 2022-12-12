333 at the beach
South African arrested on overstay claims ‘broke’

PHUKET: A 30-year-old South African man had been arrested in Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, for overstaying in the country for 196 days.

immigrationcrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 12 December 2022, 05:21PM

Thalang Police Station, where Mr Reynolds was takken to be charged. Photo: Thalang Police / Facebook

The penalties for overstay as explained by the Royal Thai Embassy, Brussels ‒ Mission of Thailand to the European Union.

« »

The arrest of South African national Richard Reynolds at a housing estate in Moo 4 Thepkrasattri yesterday (Dec 11), was led by officers from Phang Nga Immigration, not Phuket Immigration, reports Thai national daily Matichon.

According to the report, Phang Nga Immigration said they were notified by Chiang Rai Immnigration that Mr Reynolds had overstayed in the country.

Acting on that information, Phang Nga Immigrataion contacted the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) ‒ not any Phuket officials ‒ and learned that Mr Reynolds was staying in Phuket.

Oddly, the report did not mark that any immigration or police officers from Phuket were present for the arrest, a standard requirement for officers making arrests outside their usual areas of jurisdiction.

Phuket officials have yet to publicly recognise the arrest.

According to the report, Mr Reynolds’ permit to stay in Thailand, issued for a Non-Immigrant ‘B’ visa, which allowed him to work in the country, expired on May 27, 2022.

Mr Reynolds was reported to have bene taken to Thalang Police Station and charged for illegally staying in the country.

According to the Matichon report, Mr Reynolds told police that he could not afford to return home.

The arrest of Mr Reynolds amid a crackdown on foreigners staying in Thailand illegally. While the crackdown was not officially announced, reports of foreigners throughout the country being arrested for breach of immigration rules continue almost daily.

Of note, the last time Phang Nga Immigration officers were reported to be on the island was on Dec 5, a major public holiday throughout the country.

During that visit, Phang Nga Immigration officers enforced the arrests of two Americans for overstay: one for 745 days overstay, the other for just eight days overstay.

Under Immigration Bureau regulations, the fine for overstay is B500 a day.

However, under the ‘Good guys in, bad guys out’ policy brought into effect in 2016, foreigners arrested for overstay of less than one year still face deportation and being blacklisted from re-entering the country for five years.

Foreigners arrested for overstay of more than one year face deportation and being blacklisted from re-entering the country for 10 years.

Foreigners who surrender to officials for overstay face “more lenient” punishment. In addition to the B500 a day fine, foreigners who surrender for overstay of more than 90 days but less than one year face deportation and being blacklisted from re-entering the country for one year.

Foreigners who surrender for overstay of more than one year but less than three years face deportation and being blacklisted from re-entering the country for three year.

Foreigners who surrender for overstay of more than three years but less than five years face deportation and being blacklisted from re-entering the country for five years.

Foreigners who surrender for overstay of more than five years face deportation and being blacklisted from re-entering the country for 10 years.

According to the policy announced at the time, there is no deportation or blacklisting for re-entry for periods of overstay of less than 90 days.

The Immigration Bueau has yet to announce any changes to this policy, which is still promoted by the Royal Thai Embassy, Brussels ‒ Mission of Thailand to the European Union.

