PHUKET: Immigration officers from Phang Nga have arrested two Americans, both in their 60s, for overstaying their permits to stay in the country, with one American facing deportation for overstaying more than two years..

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 6 December 2022, 09:46AM

Roderick Williams, also 63, was arrested in Rawai for overstaying only eight days. Photo: Chalong Police

Michael Drannan, 63, had overstayed his permit to stay by 745 days, officers said. Photo: Phang Nga Immigration

Michael Scott Drannan, 63, was arrested at his home in Moo 2, Thung Maphrao, in Thai Mueang District, Phang Nga, on Sunday (Dec 4), police announced yesterday.

Mr Drannan had overstayed his permit to stay by 745 days, officers said.

Mr Drannan had arrived in 2020 before the COVID-19 tourism shutdown. His most recent permit to stay expired on Nov 18, 2020, officers explained.

He lived at his home, growing vegetables on a 30-rai plot with a Thai lady leaving the house to buy essentials for him. He had not left his home for two years, officers explained.

Mr Drannan was aware that he had broken Immigration requirements by not applying for an extension to his permit to stay, officers said.

Mr Drannan was taken into custody and charged with overstay in the country. The length of the overstay now meant he faced deportation, officers noted.

The other American arrested, Roderick Eugene Williams, also 63 years old and also a resident of Moo 2, Thung Maphrao, Thai Mueang District, Phang Nga, was taken into custody at a rented room in Moo 7, Rawai, on Sunday, officers continued.

Mr Williams had arrived in Phuket on Dec 1. His most recent extension to his permit to stay granted him permission to stay in the country Nov 26, 2022, officers noted.

As he was arrested on Dec 4, Mr Williams had overstayed by eight days, officers said.

Mr Williams was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged for overstaying.

Of note, a long-term Phuket expat involved in Mr Williams’ case told The Phuket News that the Chalong Police officers who placed Mr Williams under arrest, doing so under direction from Phang Nga Immigration, were a little confused as to why Mr Williams was being arrested, considering he had overstayed only eight days.

The Phuket News was told that Chalong Police granted Mr Williams release on B20,000 bail so he could leave detention at the police station for dietary reasons.

Mr Williams is expected to hear his case in court today (Dec 6).