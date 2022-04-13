tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Songkran crime blitz in Phuket targets guns, drugs

Songkran crime blitz in Phuket targets guns, drugs

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced 10 arrests involving firearms and drugs so far in the ongoing campaign to crack down on crime during the Songkran holidays.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 13 April 2022, 05:16PM

Five ‘Thai Pradit’ handguns and one Smith & Wesson were taken off the streets in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Five ‘Thai Pradit’ handguns and one Smith & Wesson were taken off the streets in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Five ‘Thai Pradit’ handguns and one Smith & Wesson were taken off the streets in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Five ‘Thai Pradit’ handguns and one Smith & Wesson were taken off the streets in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Five ‘Thai Pradit’ handguns and one Smith & Wesson were taken off the streets in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Five ‘Thai Pradit’ handguns and one Smith & Wesson were taken off the streets in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Five ‘Thai Pradit’ handguns and one Smith & Wesson were taken off the streets in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Five ‘Thai Pradit’ handguns and one Smith & Wesson were taken off the streets in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

The campaign, launched under the direction of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong aspart of a nationwide clampdown on crime, began last Friday (Apr 8).

The arrests, led by Lt Col Phit Thongto of the Phuket Provincial police, were announced yesterday (Apr 12).

Four of the arrests were at one house in Moo 9 Thepkrasattri, where Anan ‘Loh’ Phuakkhao, 31, was found in possession of 1,010 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and a homemade handgun made to fire 12-gauge cartridges (commonly called a ‘Thai Pradit’) along with three cartridges.

Anan was taken to the Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Patawee ‘Kid’ Rayasakul, 20, was arrested at a roadside construction site shelter near the house after he was found with eight ya bah pills and another Thai Pradit handgun with three 12-gauge cartridges.

Anusit ‘Loh’, 37, and Sathon ‘Paek’ Roongruang, 32, were also arrested at the house after he was found with a Thai Pradit of his own along with three 12-gauge cartridges, while Sathon was found with an 11mm semi-automatic handgun and eight bullets.

Both were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, while Sathon was also charged with carrying a firearm in a public area without reasonable cause or permission.

Somchai ‘Daeng’ Maimad, 43, originally from Phang Nga, was arrested at a house in Moo 6, Kathu, after he was found in possession of 87 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and a Smith & Wesson .32-calibre handgun with 17 bullets.

In placing Somchai under arrest officers seized his Phuket-registered Toyota Soluna car valued at about B200,000 and his Phuket-registered Honda Wave 110 motorbike valued at about B10,000.

Somchai was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested at the same house in Moo 2 Kathu during the period.

Thai Residential

Suchart ‘Chart’ Achayata, 55, was arrested at the house after he was found in possession of a Thai Pradit along with one 12-gauge cartridge.

His housemate, Jaroon ‘Book’ Jongrak, 36, was found with 2.2 grammes of dried cannabis mixed with tobacco and a bamboo bong.

Both were taken to Kathu Police Station, where Suchart was charged with possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition while Jaroon was charged with possession of a Category 5 narcotic (marijuana) for unauthorised use.

Teerawut ‘Bob’ Chai-Tui, 42, originally from Koh Sukon in Trang, was arrested at a rented room in Soi Thanit Tuasai 1, off Sakdidet Rd in Wichit, after he was found in possession of 400 ya bah pills and items believed to be used for drug taking and distribution.

In placing Teerawut under arrest officers seized his Honda Steed motorbike valued at about B50,000.

Teerawut was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.

Two women were arrested at the same house in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, for illegal possession of ya bah pills.

Pikul ‘Kung’ Tamkaew, 38, originally from Sakon Nakhon Province, was found in possession of nine ya bah pills while Prachong ‘Zhong’ Kongtiam, 60, was found in possession of 15 ya bah pills.

Both women were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic.

The campaign to clamp down on crime during songkran is scheduled to continue until April 17.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 14 April 2022 - 09:53:33 

Finally crimes worth cracking down on during Songkran! They should becracking down on these crimes ALL year round, not just certain holiday periods.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office
Heavy weather forecast for Phuket
Phuket Songkran road casualty tally climbs to 15 injured, two dead
UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda
True and DTAC team up to combat scams
Phuket marks 152 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices
New rule on royal pardon put in place
Fleeing war, Ukraine’s orphans face trafficking threat
Phuket ‘Seven Days’ road safety total holds at two dead
Bangla Songkran water fights continue, despite police presence
Phuket marks 157 new COVID cases, one more death
Test & Go and Thailand pass may be binned soon
47 killed, 292 injured in Songkran road accidents on Tuesday
Police set up Bangla checkpoints to prevent Songkran water fights

 

Phuket community
Phuket poll hacked as Russian Consulate decries Russophobia

Only way to stop Putin and his corruption is to stop buying gas. Still driving that lead sled truc...(Read More)

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

They're issuing receipts that clearly specify "Thai people" (as pictured in PN's p...(Read More)

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

Rwanda was never colonized by Britain, that was Belgium. It was admitted to the British Commonwealth...(Read More)

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

Dual pricing OK as it was displayed- classic. I bet one can't ask for the 'general' men...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices

Punter, i agree what you say is true. ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Seven Days’ road safety total holds at two dead

I turned around to tell them ice in the face at high speed is just like a rock in the face. They lau...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Seven Days’ road safety total holds at two dead

BEWARE: Dangerous, lawbreaking idiots trying to cause accidents on SongKran @ Lakeside Bar, Naiharn...(Read More)

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

the British Empire sucked all this former colonies dry and left , when they now come to England ,the...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices

Duel food pricing also happens in Indonesia. Western visitors always paid more than the locals. In...(Read More)

Bangla Songkran water fights continue, despite police presence

Kurt, i observed bars with large containers of for tourists and staff to use for water fighting. Tho...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 