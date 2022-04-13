Songkran crime blitz in Phuket targets guns, drugs

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced 10 arrests involving firearms and drugs so far in the ongoing campaign to crack down on crime during the Songkran holidays.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 13 April 2022, 05:16PM

Five ‘Thai Pradit’ handguns and one Smith & Wesson were taken off the streets in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The campaign, launched under the direction of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong aspart of a nationwide clampdown on crime, began last Friday (Apr 8).

The arrests, led by Lt Col Phit Thongto of the Phuket Provincial police, were announced yesterday (Apr 12).

Four of the arrests were at one house in Moo 9 Thepkrasattri, where Anan ‘Loh’ Phuakkhao, 31, was found in possession of 1,010 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and a homemade handgun made to fire 12-gauge cartridges (commonly called a ‘Thai Pradit’) along with three cartridges.

Anan was taken to the Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Patawee ‘Kid’ Rayasakul, 20, was arrested at a roadside construction site shelter near the house after he was found with eight ya bah pills and another Thai Pradit handgun with three 12-gauge cartridges.

Anusit ‘Loh’, 37, and Sathon ‘Paek’ Roongruang, 32, were also arrested at the house after he was found with a Thai Pradit of his own along with three 12-gauge cartridges, while Sathon was found with an 11mm semi-automatic handgun and eight bullets.

Both were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, while Sathon was also charged with carrying a firearm in a public area without reasonable cause or permission.

Somchai ‘Daeng’ Maimad, 43, originally from Phang Nga, was arrested at a house in Moo 6, Kathu, after he was found in possession of 87 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and a Smith & Wesson .32-calibre handgun with 17 bullets.

In placing Somchai under arrest officers seized his Phuket-registered Toyota Soluna car valued at about B200,000 and his Phuket-registered Honda Wave 110 motorbike valued at about B10,000.

Somchai was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested at the same house in Moo 2 Kathu during the period.

Suchart ‘Chart’ Achayata, 55, was arrested at the house after he was found in possession of a Thai Pradit along with one 12-gauge cartridge.

His housemate, Jaroon ‘Book’ Jongrak, 36, was found with 2.2 grammes of dried cannabis mixed with tobacco and a bamboo bong.

Both were taken to Kathu Police Station, where Suchart was charged with possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition while Jaroon was charged with possession of a Category 5 narcotic (marijuana) for unauthorised use.

Teerawut ‘Bob’ Chai-Tui, 42, originally from Koh Sukon in Trang, was arrested at a rented room in Soi Thanit Tuasai 1, off Sakdidet Rd in Wichit, after he was found in possession of 400 ya bah pills and items believed to be used for drug taking and distribution.

In placing Teerawut under arrest officers seized his Honda Steed motorbike valued at about B50,000.

Teerawut was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.

Two women were arrested at the same house in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, for illegal possession of ya bah pills.

Pikul ‘Kung’ Tamkaew, 38, originally from Sakon Nakhon Province, was found in possession of nine ya bah pills while Prachong ‘Zhong’ Kongtiam, 60, was found in possession of 15 ya bah pills.

Both women were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic.

The campaign to clamp down on crime during songkran is scheduled to continue until April 17.