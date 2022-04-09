tengoku
Phuket police launch Songkran crime blitz, ready for Seven Days road safety campaign

PHUKET: Phuket police and other law-enforcement officers gathered at the Phuket Check Point in Tha Chatchai yesterday (Apr 8) for the launch of the annual Songkran crime-fighting campaign and to announce the Seven Days of Danger campaign for the Thai New Year, starting on Monday (Apr 11).


By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 April 2022, 12:06PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Leading the assembly of officers, numbering 420 personnel in total from all law-enforcement agencies in Phuket, was Pol Maj Gen Wanchai Ekaphonpitch, Deputy Commissioner of Region 8 Police.

Joining Maj Gen Wanchai were other top-ranking police commanders as well as Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam.

Tha Chatchai Police Commander Col Sompong Boonrat explained to the assembly that the Royal Thai Police is to conduct a campaign to jointly prevent crime and prevent and reduce road accidents during the Songkran holidays.

“In the area of ​​prevention and suppression, officers are scheduled to mobilise forces to clean up crime between April 8-17, 2022, with the aim of arresting persons involved in common crime, technology crime, suspects wanted on outstanding arrest warrants and all other offences in the area,” Col Sompong said.

“For the ​​prevention and reduction of road accidents, the campaign has been set for between April 11-17, 2022,” Col Sompong continued.

“The Phuket Provincial Police is holding this ceremony to show our readiness and to build confidence in taking care of the safety of people’s lives and properties, including those of tourists, and [readiness] to cut down on the opportunity of criminal groups that may cause various acts of violence,” he said.

Kurt | 09 April 2022 - 14:21:12 

Yes, the annual nonsense safety campaign, including all the tent on line sitting 'birds', eating, watching tv. After 7 Days, in the 'safety rest' till New Year safety week. Thai Opera, 2x a year.

 

