THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Soi Dog with Kathu municipality holds training day for pet care

Soi Dog with Kathu municipality holds training day for pet care

To say goodbye to #SpayandNeuterAwarenssMonth, Soi Dog Foundation, together with Kathu Municipality, held a training program titled, “Care of Pets and Prevention of Contagious Disease by the Budget Year 2020” yesterday (Feb 28) at Kathu Public Parks.

LifePets
By Soi Dog Foundation

Saturday 29 February 2020, 12:15PM

As part of #SpayandNeuterAwarenssMonth Soi Dog preformed 30 free sterilizations in Kathy. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

As part of #SpayandNeuterAwarenssMonth Soi Dog preformed 30 free sterilizations in Kathy. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Chai Anan Sutthikul, the mayor of Kathu, presided over the event to welcome all participants which included students from Baan Ged Ho School, public health volunteers and local community members.

Soi Dog’s educational department informed participants about proper animal welfare, protection from animal bites and rabies prevention, interacting properly with other pet owners in various situations and developing a good “doggy community.”

Free sterilization service was also provided for the first 30 pre-registered dogs and cats provided by the Department of Livestock Development of Phuket in order to control the municipality of Kathu’s animal population.

As a reminder, Kathu Municipality’s Public Health and Environment Division has set up a mobile clinic to offer free vaccinations for cats and dogs in local areas until March 10. To see this list please visit the original story by The Phuket News here.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

For more information on Soi Dog and upcoming Soi Dog Foundation events please visit their website here. 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Buck to the drawing board Hollywood
Culinary Detective: Sun, Sand, Sea and Sausages!
All About Buddhism: From patchwork to nanoparticles: The journey of the cloth
After 32 years, Phuket’s famed Baan Rim Pa Patong to move
Blazing Saddles: Cycling with Coconuts
Unleashed: Pawsible dangers of dog vs. dog
Education Corner: A less specialised curriculum can better equip students for the future
The Oscars were an Inhuman Miss
The History of Phuket: The social fabric of early Phuket
Lovers eternally bound remain in the heart of Phuket forever -The Sarasin Bridge of Love Remembered
Pokemon Go Community Day features Rhyhorn
PIWC Luncheon at Parisorn Ballroom, Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay
Tom Drange, pioneer chef of The Racha, returns as director of food and beverage
Remembering a Heroine
Unleashed: Once bitten twice shy

 

Phuket community
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

I just hope that the social media is not becoming a tool of hand sitting Phuket Officialdom that act...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

@Ace 777, exactly! That Phuket has higher price levels than foreign locations were the tourist come...(Read More)

Students donate trolleys to help Rassada residents during water shortage

The donating students should stand in front row on the photo. NOT the passive nothing doing Governo...(Read More)

Students donate trolleys to help Rassada residents during water shortage

A budget request has been filed! What about the 19 unused millions Mr MaAnn has in his pocket and wa...(Read More)

Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks

One thing I have admired about Phuket is the abscence of graffti. Where I come from "tags"...(Read More)

Thai tour guide is 41st virus patient

Call me a sceptic, but I find 41 "confirmed" cases hard to believe, Thailand containment ...(Read More)

Students donate trolleys to help Rassada residents during water shortage

Nice that a Gov who spent months denying there was a problem with the water supply turned up to a p...(Read More)

Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

Is there a photo or other reference of ID to help me avoid using his taxi please?...(Read More)

Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks

Sorry you couldn't nab this low-life vandal. And once again, a corny Facebook posting can result...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

PHUKET O.K. The brainstorming effort by this group must be at wits to come up with this policy. ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
La Boucherie

 