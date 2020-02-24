Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Kathu

PHUKET: Kathu Municipality’s Public Health and Environment Division has set up a mobile clinic to offer free vaccinations for cats and dogs in local areas from Feb 28 to March 10.

By The Phuket News

Monday 24 February 2020, 02:45PM

Kathu Municipality’s announcement about the mobile clinic. Photo: Kathu Municipality

The mobile clinic will be open from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, but will be closed on weekends and public holidays.

The clinic is scheduled to open on the following dates and areas.

Feb 28: Kathu public park

Mar 2: Kathu Temple

Mar 3: Kathu Wittaya School

Mar 4: PPAO. Banmaireab School

Mar 5: Banbangthong School

Mar 6: Ketho Temple

Mar 9: The entrance of QSI International School of Phuket

Mar 10: Golf Land View Community

On Friday (Feb 28), veterinarians will provide free sterilization for a limited number of 30 cats or dogs, from 9am until midday. The pets must refrain from eating and drinking anything for at least eight hours before receiving the sterilization.

To receive the vaccine, pets must be at least three months old.

Please present ID card or any identification document and pet vaccination history documents to officers at the clinic.

For more information, please call the Public Health and Environment Division at 076-323856.