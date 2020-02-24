THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Kathu

Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Kathu

PHUKET: Kathu Municipality’s Public Health and Environment Division has set up a mobile clinic to offer free vaccinations for cats and dogs in local areas from Feb 28 to March 10.

animalshealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 February 2020, 02:45PM

Kathu Municipality’s announcement about the mobile clinic. Photo: Kathu Municipality

Kathu Municipality’s announcement about the mobile clinic. Photo: Kathu Municipality

The mobile clinic will be open from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, but will be closed on weekends and public holidays.

The clinic is scheduled to open on the following dates and areas.

Feb 28: Kathu public park

Mar 2: Kathu Temple

Mar 3: Kathu Wittaya School

Mar 4: PPAO. Banmaireab School

Mar 5: Banbangthong School

Mar 6: Ketho Temple

Mar 9: The entrance of QSI International School of Phuket

Mar 10: Golf Land View Community

On Friday (Feb 28), veterinarians will provide free sterilization for a limited number of 30 cats or dogs, from 9am until midday. The pets must refrain from eating and drinking anything for at least eight hours before receiving the sterilization.

To receive the vaccine, pets must be at least three months old.

Please present ID card or any identification document and pet vaccination history documents to officers at the clinic.

For more information, please call the Public Health and Environment Division at 076-323856.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 17 kids rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang! Boy drowned at waterpark! || February 24
China ‘comprehensively bans’ wildlife trade over virus
Electricity outage to hit major areas near Chalong Circle
Majority view Thai media as ethical, says Poll
Phuket schools expand virus self-quarantines
Turmoil in Malaysia as PM Mahathir quits
Raids net seven drug suspects in Kamala, Rassada
Disbanding Future Forward Party, Banning Leaders a Blow to Democracy
17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang
Xi says China facing ‘big test’ with virus, global impact spreads
Boy, 3, drowns at Phuket waterpark
Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat
Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so
Brake failure as truck crashes into Kata minimart
American shoplifter charged for stealing B43k of luxury wallets

 

Phuket community
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@P, give us a break about room maid toughness. Most of us have been time wise all over the world and...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

@DeK, Funny reaction. You know very well that foreigners have absolute no access to local thai polit...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

I red this 'slavery' story also a while ago. Is this the same affair or another new one? How...(Read More)

Disbanding Future Forward Party, Banning Leaders a Blow to Democracy

What a shame. I would expect this kind of action in Myanmar or North Korea, but didn't think Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so

Chinese students are flying from China to Phuket - staying for 14 days (mixing freely, shopping etc)...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Once again Mr Ed I ask why Insp K is constanly allowed to troll the corridors of your haooled halls?...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@Pascale, so is rice-planting and many other jobs that don't need an education. That wasn't ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

And P, were to place your question about changing laws in other countries? I this article is nothin...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

@P, If you not see the danger of insurgents from the south possible hiding among not registered 200,...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

is there special arrangement at this time of cronavirus? too much crowd at immigration department of...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Cassia Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
QSI - Cooking Competition
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 