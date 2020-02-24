The mobile clinic will be open from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, but will be closed on weekends and public holidays.
The clinic is scheduled to open on the following dates and areas.
Feb 28: Kathu public park
Mar 2: Kathu Temple
Mar 3: Kathu Wittaya School
Mar 4: PPAO. Banmaireab School
Mar 5: Banbangthong School
Mar 6: Ketho Temple
Mar 9: The entrance of QSI International School of Phuket
Mar 10: Golf Land View Community
On Friday (Feb 28), veterinarians will provide free sterilization for a limited number of 30 cats or dogs, from 9am until midday. The pets must refrain from eating and drinking anything for at least eight hours before receiving the sterilization.
To receive the vaccine, pets must be at least three months old.
Please present ID card or any identification document and pet vaccination history documents to officers at the clinic.
For more information, please call the Public Health and Environment Division at 076-323856.
