The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Soi Dog founder questions report, calls for ‘refocussed’ government strategy

PHUKET: John Dalley, Founder of the Soi Dog Foundation, has issued a statement questioning the veracity of a news report posted yesterday (Jan 8) and to clarify the world-renowned foundation’s position on the government’s current strategy on how to deal with stray dogs in public areas, including beaches.

animals, charity,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 January 2018, 07:24PM

John Dalley of the renowned Soi Dog Foundation has questioned the veracity of a news report posted yesterday (Jan 8) and the government’s current strategy on how to deal with stray dogs in public areas, including beaches. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara
John Dalley of the renowned Soi Dog Foundation has questioned the veracity of a news report posted yesterday (Jan 8) and the government’s current strategy on how to deal with stray dogs in public areas, including beaches. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara

The statement follows The Phuket News posting the story “Assistance sought in tranquillising pack of wild Phuket dogs”, published yesterday (Jan 8). (See story here.)

Mr Dalley, founder and president of the Soi Dog Foundation, said he was perplexed by the report.

“This is the first case that Soi Dog has encountered of dogs biting people on Nai Yang beach,” he said.

“The Soi Dog Foundation is perplexed by the opinions of the anonymous so-called spokesperson. We do not know who this person is. His or her comments do not reflect Soi Dog’s view, and he or she is not authorised to speak for the foundation.”

He added, “We believe that this situation probably relates to some feral dogs living in the National Park area, and not to those living in front of the beach restaurants and hotels.

“The latter are friendly and well loved by the majority of tourists and locals alike.

“If dogs are biting people then clearly they need to be removed.

“However, it is very important to ensure reports are accurate. Soi Dog is concerned about the report's accuracy as it might feed into misguided proposals to try to move all free-roaming dogs on the island to the Government Dog Pound.

“Soi Dog believes such a strategy would be extremely difficult to implement, and would have long-term negative consequences in relation to both dog population control and the risk of rabies.”

Bollywood

Mr Dalley said he feels that the government’s approach to stray dogs should perhaps be refocused.

“We believe the Phuket authorities should focus instead on stopping the import of puppies from puppy farms in rabies-endemic areas – puppies that are often dumped if they are not sold.

“Of those that are sold, many later become unwanted pets and are put out on the streets.”

He also noted, “The number of stray dogs has fallen drastically over the years and Phuket has been declared rabies-free.

“This is solely because of the large-scale sterilisation and vaccination campaign carried out by Soi Dog, with the animals being returned after treatment to their original territories.

“Removing vaccinated and sterilised dogs without cause simply creates a void for new dogs to move into.”

The Soi Dog Foundation has been long credited by experts and dog-lovers worldwide for the good  work done on reducing the number of strays on Phuket, and elsewhere in Thailand, and for its critical campaign against the inhumane treatment of dogs farmed and slaughtered for the dog-meat trade.

For more information about Soi Dog Foundation, visit www.soidog.org or www.facebook.com/SoiDogPageInEnglish

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Majority of bars on Bangla/otop are open all day Even live music and clubs open and start playing around 7pm. Just no customers as tourists are jus...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Return of bribes? The bribes were never 'gone'. Official bar/club time is still 01:00 AM. Being in business after 01:00 AM, the most profita...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

Eroded? I witnessed that as more of a filling in, with machinery. That's how an ocean lagoon became an inland one facilitating the cracker box con...(Read More)

Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller

Stupid Idiots - It takes all kinds. These boys were only doing what they thought was accepted idiocy of the Farangs that teach them. Go ahead & do...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Due to a shift in tourists bars are not that much frequented as some years ago.Early closing times would only drive away more tourists,as nobody would...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Why is this even an issue. If the bars follow the law then there is no problem. If the bars close early then the customers come out early. The custome...(Read More)

Domestic travel gets tax break push

Good idea from the government to promote lesser known parts of Thailand.There are so many places still to explore in Thailand.Thailand is blessed with...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

So the beaches are public (supposedly) but when you buy land next to a beach and the beach erodes away turning your land into the beach, now the beach...(Read More)

Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller

Just how stupid do you have to be to start your boat engine with divers in the water and you don't know where they are, that's akin to startin...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

The incident has NOT been de-bunked. A lot of spin coming from the resort and Ma-Ann but nothing actually proven yet. It needs a proper land survey to...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.