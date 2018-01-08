The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Oju Group
Assistance sought in tranquillising pack of wild Phuket dogs

PHUKET: The Sakoo sub-district Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) chief has confirmed to The Phuket News’ sister publication Khao Phuket that they are seeking someone to tranquilise a pack of wild dogs which have bitten residents in Nai Yang after Khao Phuket yesterday (Jan 7) received notification from German expat Peter Klas that the dogs had bitten five people within a week.

Premkamon Ketsara

Monday 8 January 2018, 06:15PM

The pack of wild dogs take a rest from biting loacals on Nai Yang Beach. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara
The pack of wild dogs take a rest from biting loacals on Nai Yang Beach. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara

They are seeking someone to traquilise the dogs so they can then be taken to the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter in Thalang.

Chief of the Sakoo OrBorTor Kittikorn Prateep-Na-Thalang told Khao Phuket, “The OrBorTor has been notified of the matter and are in the process of coordinating staff to conduct a tranquilising shot for the dogs and bring them to the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter at the Bang Kanun Forest Park in Thalang, for further care.”

A volunteer from Soi Dog who preferred not to be named said, “This issue is not in the direct responsibility of the foundation.

However, Soi Dog Foundation has volunteers that look after the dogs at the shelter every Thursday, and nowadays, the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter at Bang Kanun Forest Park has been improved and is better than ever. So there is no need to worry,” said the Soi Dog Foundation volunteer.

The 57-year-old Winyu Yommana, a taxi driver based at Nai Yang Beach, told reporters that within a week residents and tourists had been bitten at least five times.

“On Jan 5, a Swiss man and an unknown tourist were bitten, then an immigration officer was bitten in the morning on Jan 6, and a Chinese tourist and a massage therapist on Jan 7,” he said.

Swiss victim Samuel Roth, 31, told reporters, “On Friday (Jan 5) at around 9:30am I went to exercise in the area around Nai Yang. Suddenly, about six or seven dogs ran at me quickly and one of them bit my hand. I went to a local clinic in Nai Yang.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

“It may not be a big wound or big problem, but I’m afraid of rabies. I also had to pay for my own medical fee and I have to get vaccinations continuously,” said Mr Roth.

Meanwhile, the immigration officer who was attacked, and preferred not to be named, said, “Yesterday (7 Jan) at 7:15 am, I went to exercise at Nai Yang Beach and seven to eight dogs ran after me.

After I crouched, the dogs stopped running, but one of them, the biggest one, jumped on me,” he said.

So I used my hands to protect myself and my right thumb was bitten. I had to go to the hospital,” he added.

“I suffered finger dislocation and I had to stay in the hospital for one night to have an operation. It will take more than one month until the wound recovers.”

The reporter also sought after a masseuse who was the victim of another dog attack, but they could not be located.

 

 
