Snake warning issued as another king cobra caught

PHUKET: Kusoldharm rescue workers are urging people to beware snakes around their workplaces and homes after a king cobra about two metres long was safely caught at a local security company office this morning (Nov 26).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 26 November 2020, 05:29PM

The rescue workers soon had the king cobra safely in hand. Photo: Natthapong Khongkim

Rescue workers were called to the office, located in Moo 7, Tambon Thapkrasattri, in Thalang, at about 9:20am.

At the office, the rescue team were shown a bamboo thicket where the cobra was last seen hiding.

A quick search of the immediate area located the snake under one of the work cabins.

After a few minutes, the rescue workers soon had the king cobra safely contained in a sack.

“The cobra may have come from the Khao Phra Thaeo [protected forest] area. There has recently been a lot of rain, and animals usually try to find somewhere safe to stay and avoid the rain,” rescue worker Natthapong Khongkim said.

The snake will be later released back into the wild, Mr Natthapong confirmed.

“If anyone sees a snake near your workplace or accommodation, do not try to catch it by yourself as you may be harmed by the snake,” Mr Natthapong urged.

“Please inform us by calling 076-246301 for the Phuket Town area and 076-621338 for the Thalang area. We have workers standby 24 hours,” he said.

The warning also comes after a female tourist discovered a three-metre cobra in her villa in Nai Harn early last week.