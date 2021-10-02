BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Slow start to Phuket reopening

PHUKET: The reopening of Phuket to allow domestic visitors onto the island got off to a slow start yesterday (Oct 1), with no surge in the number of vehicles and people wanting to come onto the island.

tourismCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 October 2021, 11:25AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The new entry requirements explained in English. Image: PR Phuket

The new entry requirements explained in English. Image: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Officers manning the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai have yet to report any people being refused entry to the province under the new conditions, which allow any domestic visitors who have been fully vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID-19 within seven days before arriving.

Only a handful of people presented themselves to be tested by antigen test kit (ATK), which is allowed for Phuket residents only under the new screening measures, which came into effect yesterday. It was not reported if any of the few entering the province yesterday tested positive.

The rest of those arriving already had their paperwork ready, with most of those coming onto the island being regular delivery drivers and local residents.

Phuket officials over the past week since announcing the new easing of entry requirements that came into effect yesterday have launched a campaign to inform people of the relaxed measures ‒ but explaining clearly, even in English, the requirements that are still in place.

In clarifying the new entry measures to officials on Thursday, Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong confirmed that the Phuket Check Point will be open 24 hours a day again.

V/Gov Pichet also repeated that all people will be allowed onto the island as long as they have been fully vaccinated and can prove testing negative for COVID-19 by RT-PCR test or antigen test kit (ATK) no more than seven days before arrival.

Also allowed back into Phuket are people who have recovered from COVID-19 within the previous six months.

People who are registered on a house registration document (tabien baan) in Phuket may bring their own ATK that has been approved by the FDA and conduct the test at the checkpoint, 

Officials will issue a document confirming the negative test result that can be used for seven days, V/Gov Pichet said.

“This will help reduce congestion at the checkpoint,” he added.

Children under 6 years old are exempt from the vaccination and test requirements, as are emergency medical staff and rescue workers, and patients travelling in ambulances.

Children from 6-18 years of age who are not eligible for vaccination must be tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR or antigen test method up to seven days prior to arrival, V/Gov Pichet said.

The same rules apply to those arriving in Phuket by sea transport, V/Gov Pichet added.

All arrivals must download and install the ’Mor Chana’ app on their phones and have location sharing enabled at all times while on the island, V/Gov Pichet said.

All arrivals must also register their travel details through the gophuget.com web platform and be issued a QR code that they can show officials at the checkpoint on arrival.

Fascinated | 02 October 2021 - 12:39:25 

Oh dear- you mean one million tourists didn't charge the gates? TAT must be gutted. Back to the magic calculators.

 

