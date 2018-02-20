The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

PHUKET: A bus carrying 10 Chinese tourists crashed into an power pole on Chao Fa Tawan Tok Rd southbound close to the Darasamut Underpass yesterday night, with the accident blamed on a slippery road due to rain.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 20 February 2018, 01:44PM

There were 10 Chinese tourists on the bus when the accident took place. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police
There were 10 Chinese tourists on the bus when the accident took place. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

Capt Charus Lemparn of the Wichit Traffic Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Feb 20), “A bus crashed into a power pole on Chao Fa Tawan Tok Rd southbound in front of Wichitsongkram School, and close to the Darasamut Underpass, at 7 pm yesterday (Feb 19).

“It had just rained and the road was slippery, this is what caused the accident,” he said.

“This bus was carrying 10 Chinese tourists from the Naka Market area. The driver arrived at the scene and lost control causing him to crash into the power pole. Luckily he manged to avoid hitting another vehicle.

“It took one hour for the bus to be moved which caused some tailbacks. However, it was lucky that neither the driver nor the passengers were injured,” he added.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

Meanwhile, just three hours 20 minutes after the bus incident, a Chinese man died after the motorbike he was riding slammed into a structural pylon that holds the overhead lane lights at the northbound entrance to the Darasamut Underpass.

Rescue workers along with Vachira Phuket Hospital medical staff arrived at the scene to find a Chinese national, named by Wichit Police as Zhang Shican, unconscious with no pulse.

Rescue workers provided a CPR at the scene before Mr Zhang was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he was pronounced dead at 10:53pm. (See story here.)

Correction: It was a "Phuket tour bus" that had the accident, not a "Phuket tour bush". The error is nearly regretted.

 

 
Pauly44 | 20 February 2018 - 14:33:43

Yeah the road was slippery is a very common excuse we all know it was the driver not adapting to the conditions and driving more cautiously as that requires common sense and self control which transport drivers simply don't possess.

Kurt | 20 February 2018 - 14:26:17

When they start to understand that driving a wet road is different from driving a dry road?
Another tourist bus driver who doesn't understand you have to adjust your driving to the weather/road condition
Such drivers are bad for Phuket tourism image, and of course a danger on the road for other drivers
Avoiding another car was of course just luck.
Comment RTP Capt about road is silly

malczx7r | 20 February 2018 - 14:19:14

Never the drivers fault, never learn that when it rains you can't drive the same as if the road was dry! This country is doomed to never move on!

