Emergency responders from the Ruamjai Kupai Rescue Foundation were called to the scene, in front Wichitsongkram School, at 10:20pm.
Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers also arrived soon after.
Rescue workers along with Vachira Phuket Hospital medical staff arrived at the scene to find a Chinese national, named by Wichit Police as Zhang Shican, unconscious with no pulse.
Rescue workers provided a CPR at the scene before Mr Zhang was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he was pronounced dead at 10:53pm.
Mr Shican was heading northbound into the underpass when he struck the pylon, police reported.
It was not reported whether Mr Zhang was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Be the first to comment.