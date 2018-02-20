PHUKET: A Chinese man died after the motorbike he was riding slammed into a structural pylon that holds the overhead lane lights at the entrance to the Darasamut Underpass last night (Feb 19).

Tuesday 20 February 2018, 11:32AM

Emergency responders from the Ruamjai Kupai Rescue Foundation were called to the scene, in front Wichitsongkram School, at 10:20pm.

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers also arrived soon after.

Rescue workers along with Vachira Phuket Hospital medical staff arrived at the scene to find a Chinese national, named by Wichit Police as Zhang Shican, unconscious with no pulse.

Rescue workers provided a CPR at the scene before Mr Zhang was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he was pronounced dead at 10:53pm.

Mr Shican was heading northbound into the underpass when he struck the pylon, police reported.

It was not reported whether Mr Zhang was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.