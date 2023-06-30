Sister brings clarification to widely lamented death of Jason Wilder

PHUKET: Emily Hope, sister to much-loved Phuket DJ Jason Wilder, who passed away at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Tuesday (June 27), has come forward to explain what happened in the final moments of his life.



By The Phuket News

Friday 30 June 2023, 10:23AM

Photo: Emily Hope / Facebook

Jason passed away whilst at the Glastonbury music festival whilst resting in his on-site tent. Avon and Somerset Police said they are not treating Jason’s death as suspicious.

Jason’s passing has been widely lamented by the Phuket community in posts online.

His passing has also been widely reported in news articles in England and beyond.

In response, Emily’s post online, in full, reads:

I’m writing to share some words about our beautiful brother Jason Winder/ Jason Wilder who passed away on Tuesday at Glastonbury Festival.

I have been given permission by Jason’s girlfriend Jemima to make very clear to you all what happened in the final moments of his life.

In the past two years Jason was the happiest any of us have ever known him. He had found true, pure love with Jemima. He finally knew what he wanted his future to look like. He finally knew the peace and balance that only true love can bring.

There have been some wildly inaccurate reports in several newspaper articles that have been doing the rounds on Social Media. However, the following is a true account of what happened two days ago.

On Tuesday he was preparing to leave Glastonbury and return home with Jemima and her son. He ate breakfast, he showered and he lay down for a nap before doing the drive back to London. He didn’t wake up.

Here are Jemima’s words to me earlier today…

“I want everyone to know he died peacefully during a nap in our tent after he and I had been cuddling, laughing and making future plans and after the amazing paramedics had announced the death he was surrounded by friends holding him, telling him how loved he was and singing his favourite songs.”

He died blissfully happy. Next to his favourite person. In his favourite place on earth.

This is still so fresh and raw and we will update you when plans have been finalised. Until then, please can we ask that you refrain from sharing these news articles on social media and respect the wishes of Jemima and his family. This is all we can manage right now, our hearts, like yours, are broken.