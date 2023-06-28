Jason Wilder passes away

PHUKET: Jason Wilder, the iconic voice of the Phuket Live Radio - Live 89.5FM Drive Time show who made the phrase’ Sawadee Khrap Pee Nong Khrap!’ a calling, has passed away. He was 48 years old.

Community

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 June 2023, 02:45PM

Photo: Phuket Live Radio - Live 89.5

Jason passed away whilst at the Glastonbury music festival whilst resting in his on-site tent. The BBC reported the passing of one of the attendees yesterday, wrote long time friend Tim Newton on the Phuket-Go website.

“Avon and Somerset Police said they were called to part of the site known as the old railway line at 04:00 BST on Sunday… The man died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services. His next of kin have been informed,” the BBC noted in their report.

The death is not being treated as suspicious but officers are carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner, the BBC report added.

“Such a natural-born engager and entertainer – solo behind the mic, or in the company of close friends and family, or in front of thousands. He was certainly the best expat radio talent than ever graced a microphone in Thailand,” Tim Newton wrote in his tribute marking Jason’s passing.

“Uniquely gifted, always surprising and when he was ‘on’ it was hard to turn him off,” he added.

Jason’s passing is being widely lamented by the Phuket community in posts online today.

Donna Toon, who also for years was part of the Phuket Live Radio team, wrote, “Jason Wilder, I’m devastated! We three were the voice of Phuket on LIVE 89.5fm for nearly a decade, your Drive show was a little more ad libbed and off the charts than Chris Howson and mine, but gawd we loved it. It was a bloody privileged to work alongside you, your verve for life and music unattainable.

“I’m so gutted for your beautiful family who have lost a bloody incredible, talented, though to be fair, sometimes, pain in the arse son! Sending love and hugs sadly across the oceans.

“At Glastonbury JW, you couldn’t have scripted it any better, doing what you loved. Chokdee nah kha Cheers and beers DT.”

In a message direct to The Phuket News this morning, Donna wrote, “You my friend are a bloody legend, gifted in so many ways, a real talent to work alongside, and the undisputed voice of Phuket’s Drive on Live. Alongside Chris, we had an absolute blast, at work and at play, and you did both to the max, full throttle is the only way you knew how, of course all while “ wearing your helmet “. Lucky me to be able to call you my friend! Ride high JW and raise the base and the roof up there x.”.

Fellow former Phuket Live Radio DJ Chris Howson remembered Jason for his vivid personality. “Jason Wilder is one of those special people you only meet a few times a lifetime if you’re lucky. Someone with an innate ability to not only bring the party with him everywhere he went, but to make you feel like you are the guest of honour at that party.

“Jason, you brought so much joy to so many people, and I am grateful that I get to call you my friend forevermore. You are missed.”

Jason Beavan, Class Act Media & IMAGE asia General Manager, recalled when he first met Jason Wilder, a decade ago.

“Way back in 2013 walking in to the office was an Englishman with dark glasses and a swagger that would put Tom Jones to shame, that was my first encounter with Jason Wilder ‒ the on-air radio persona that would become a household name all over Phuket for almost a decade,” he said.

“It wasn’t till we teamed up to compete in a charity ten pin bowling competition did I come to realise that the swagger was the show, off air Jason was just like you and me, just with more style. We went on the win the competition and Jason forever referred to Live 89.5 as the award winning radio station in Phuket. The Class Act Media towers are not the same without you mate. Vale The Wilder,” he wrote.

The tributes to Jason have continued online throughout the day.

Farewell Jason. Thank you for all that you brought to Phuket. You are already missed.