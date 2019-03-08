PHUKET: Six senior police officers in Phuket are to be moved to new posts as part of a national migration ordered by national police chief, Jakthip Chaijinda.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 8 March 2019, 12:53PM

Col Arayapan Pukbuakhao returns from Bangkok as Deputy Commander of Phuket Provincial Police.

Col Pakkayot Tanongsak, Chief of Chalong Police, will be Chief of the Investigation Division of the Immigration Police in Songkhla Province. Photo supplied

The notice which was released this morning (Mar 8) includes the return of former Deputy Commander of Phuket Provincial Police, Col Arayapan Pukbuakhao, back into the same position after he was transferred to Bangkok in 2015 where he was made Deputy Commander of Bangkok Metropolitan Police Division 2 and most recently Deputy Chief of Welfare Division Police. (See story here.)

The other five moves within Phuket are:

Col Serm Kwanimit, Chief of Cherng Talay Police, to Deputy Commander of the Investigation Division Region 8, Phuket;

Lt Col Prawit Ang-chuan, Deputy Chief of the Crime Suppression Division Thalang, to Provincial Police Chief of the Investigation Division;

Col Prawit Suttiruangarun, Chief of Tha Chatchai Police, to Chief of Karon Police;

Col Prasan Harngotha, Chief of Karon Police, to Chief of Tha Chatchai Police;

Col Akanit Danpitaksan, Chief of Phuket Provincial Investigation Division, to Chief of Cherng Talay Police.

Drafted in from regions outside of Phuket to fill the posts vacated by the moves will be:

Col Phakin Na-ranong, Chief of Highway Police Unit 7 (Songkhla Province), to Deputy Commander of Phuket Provincial Police;

Col Thedtoon Sroisookphapan, Chief of Yang Sisurat Police (Maha Sarakham Province), to Chief of Chalong Police;

Col Sanya Phatinthu, Chief of Paknam Police (Chumphon Province), to Head of the Investigation Division of Phuket Provincial Police;

Col Prawit Keawsawai, Chief of Tham Phannara Police (Nakhon Si Thammarat Province), to Head of the Investigation Division of Phuket Provincial Police;

There will also be changes in Phuket’s Immigration Police:

Col Pakkayot Tanongsak, Chief of Chalong Police, to Chief of the Investigation Division of Immigration Police at Songkhla Province;

As well as one other move out of Phuket:

Col Chaowarit Niemsakul, Head of the Investigation Division of Phuket Provincial Police, to Chief of Cha-uat Police (Nakhon Si Thammarat Province).

The moves will be effective as of April 1.