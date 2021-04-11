The Phuket News
Seven Days of Danger for Songkran underway in Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket marked officially just one accident in which one man was injured in the first day of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign yesterday (Apr 10).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 April 2021, 12:26PM

The 52-year-old man who was riding his motorbike at speed when he lost control and fell onto the road in front of Supalai Hill housing estate on Trang Rd in Rassada, reported the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

 

The man suffered head injuries in the accident. He was first taken to Mission Phuket Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, the report added.

 

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and he tested positive for alcohol the report noted.

 

The extent of the man’s injuries were not reported.

 

Phuket officials have set a target of zero fatalities on Phuket’s roads during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign this Songkran holiday, to be enforced from April 10-16.

 

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee announced the goal last month at a meeting to coordinate all government agencies in carrying out this year’s Songkran campaign.

 

 

“The goal is to reduce the number of accidents, injuries and fatalities in comparison to previous years,” V/Gov Vikrom said.

 

“We hope to reduce the number of accidents and have no deaths during the long holiday,” he added.

