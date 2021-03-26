Phuket targets zero road accident fatalities over Songkran

PHUKET: Officials have set a target of zero fatalities on Phuket’s roads during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign this Songkran holiday, to be enforced from April 10-16.

By The Phuket News

Friday 26 March 2021, 10:42AM

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee announced the goal yesterday (Mar 25) at a meeting to coordinate all government agencies in carrying out this year’s Songkran campaign.

“The goal is to reduce the number of accidents, injuries and fatalities in comparison to previous years,” V/Gov Vikrom said.

“The meeting aims to set out our objectives and establish a clear understanding on the relevant preparations required from each relevant official.

“We hope to reduce the number of accidents and have no deaths during the long holiday,” he added.

This year’s slogan is “Joyful Songkran - drive safe and away from COVID”.

“Ultimately our goal is to ensure the safety and happiness of road users during the holiday period,” V/Gov Vikrom concluded.

Last week, Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the upcoming Songkran festival will not include water splashing, powder smearing or foam parties.

“The focus will be on more traditional aspects such as merit making, pouring of water on Buddha statues and on the hands of elderly people.

Strict anti-COVID measures will still apply, he added.

The Songkran holiday last year was classified as a normal working period after the COVID pandemic forced festivities to be scrapped. The days were carried over to form a substitute public holiday later in the year.