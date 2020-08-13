Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Four-day holiday announced for Sept  

PHUKET: The Cabinet has approved for Sept 4 and Sept 7 to be declared national public holidays, state news broadcaster MCOT has announced.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 August 2020, 03:00PM

Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome. Photo: MCOT

The news was announced by MCOT early this afternoon. 

The two holidays, creating a four-day weekend, are to be counted as two Songkran substitution day public holidays, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome explained in announcing that the holidays were to be proposed to Cabinet today, said an earlier MCOT report.

Minister Itthiphol explained that from a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam and other ministers, it was agreed that creating public holiday long weekends in July had stimulated domestic tourism very well.

The two Songkran substitution day holidays were initially planned to be observed in August, but it was decided against in order not to detract from the Queen Sirikit birthday Mother’s Day holiday observed yesterday (Aug 12).

Property in Phuket

Minister Itthiphol further explained that Deputy PM Wissanu had preferred for the two days of holidays to be observed one month later so that people had time to plan their trips.

September was chosen as there are no other public holidays to be observed in the same month, Mr Itthiphol said.

 

Minister Itthiphol added that Cabinet is to consider increasing the number of people allowed to attend live entertainment shows, including sports matches, theatre performances and live music concerts, which at this stage is limited to 500 people.

