PHUKET: Friends are invited to attend mass prayers for long-term Phuket expat Cassius Peter Rolfe-Johnson, who passed away on Saturday (Dec 16).

Tuesday 19 December 2017, 03:09PM

Services and mass prayers by monks will be held at Wat Cherng Talay tonight (Dec 19), from 7pm. Image: Google Maps

Mr Rolfe-Johnson, 54, from the UK, was the managing director / owner of a professional building service company in Phuket. He died after suffering a heart attack while driving last Saturday night. (See story here.)

The cremation will be held at Wat Cherng Talay (see map below) tomorrow (Wednesday, Dec 20) at 11am.