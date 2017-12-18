PHUKET: A 54-year-old British expat, who was the managing director / owner of a professional building service company located in Cherng Talay, died on Saturday night after suffering chest pains and falling unconscious behind the wheel of his car in front of the Cherng Talay Wittayakom school.

Monday 18 December 2017, 10:48AM

Police inspect Mr Rolfe-Johnson's Bangkok-registered white Honda Jazz following the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Cherng Talay Police received notification at around 7:30pm on Saturday (Dec 16) that Cassius Peter Rolfe-Johnson, remained unconscious in his vehicle after he rear-ended another car.

Maj Nattaya Suwanpong, an investigator from the Cherng Talay Police arrived to the scene in front of the school to find Mr Rolfe-Johnson’s white Honda Jazz parked in the left lane with its front damaged.

Police noted that a female passenger was in the car with Mr Rolfe-Johnson at the time the incident.

“The Honda Jazz had rear-ended a silver Honda City car, which suffered only minor damage,” reported Maj Nattaya.

“Cherng Talay rescue workers and an emergency medical unit from Thalang Hospital pumped Mr Rolfe-Johnson’s heart because he had stopped breathing. They took him to Thalang Hospital, however, he died on the way,” she added.

“According to our preliminary investigation, we found out that before the collision, the driver of the Honda City car Ms Jaruwan Buachan, 35, had parked to buy items from a store when Mr Rolfe-Johnson’s white Honda Jazz parked behind her car.

“Due to Mr Rolfe-Johnson being in shock and unconscious, his car ran into the car of Ms Jaruwan’s vehicle,” said Maj Nattaya.

Police learned that Mr Rolfe-Johnson was managing director and owner of Phuket Home Services Co Ltd also located in Cherng Talay.

Police were told that Mr Rolfe-Johnson had a history of previous illnesses and chest pain.

“However, we will continue our investigation, as well as notify the relatives of the deceased,” Maj Nattaya added.

The Phuket News confirmed early this afternoon that doctors have confirmed the cause of death as cardiac arrest.