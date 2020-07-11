Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Senior MPs visit Phuket to assess COVID fallout and hear resident’s requests

PHUKET: More than a hundred people gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (July 10) to share an array of requests and concerns with a delegation of senior MPs visiting from Bangkok.

agricultureconstructionCoronavirusCOVID-19economicsenvironmentlandmarinenatural-resourcestourismwildlifetransport
By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 July 2020, 05:53PM

The delegation greets locals at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

MP Rangsiman Rome, who is spokesman of the House of Law, Justice and Human Rights committee, was joined by colleagues from the Move Forward Party and MP Sira Jenjaka to assess the economic fallout COVID-19 has had on Phuket in addition to other projects.

They convened at 10am yesterday at Phuket Provincial Hall and were met by over 100 people fielding various requests, including:

A request from Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) to extend the current closing time for entertainment venues to 4.00 am. PEBA stated this would allow Phuket to revitalise the tourism sector and transform itself to be a self-governing municipal area like Pattaya City.

 Ao Kung Conservation Group requested the order to deny the construction of the marina port be sustained, largely due to concerns that it would have a detrimental effect on the community, particularly the devastating effect dredging a channel there may have on an aquatic field of corals nearby. The request comes after a successful order to deny the construction was granted in October 2018.

Kingkaew Community requested electrical wiring be installed into the community.

Residents in the Ban Koen community requested an upgrade on the existing wooden bridge that connects their community to crucial facilities such as hospitals. They claim the exisiting bridge is in a state of disrepair and not suitable for transporting bed sick patients and the elderly.

Hotel employees submitted a request claiming they had been unfairly dismissed after the COVID-19 situation and demanded their former employers provide severance payments.

 Severeal members of the Muang Mai community lobbied against the ongoing Ring Road construction project linking the Heroines Monument.

Representatives from Monsoon Garbage requested the provision of sustainable environmental management guidelines and also demanded more effort be made to conserve the hermit crab population on Phuket beaches.

 Members of the Phuket fishermen community requested to deny construction of a large shipyard project on 66 Rai at the Sirey Fishery site, claiming it would have a hugely negative effect on the local environment and community.

Thanyapura Health 360

All requests and concerns would be heard and considered, said MP Rangsiman.

“We came down here to see the economic effect of COVID-19 and to also hear and assess other projects, to hear the key issues and problems facing Phuket’s residents,” he said.

“I reaffirm that the Commission on Law, Justice and Human Rights is based on the principle of working for and benefiting the people.”

“Many of the issues we heard today are able to be resolved at the provincial level,” he added.

“Complaints that involve issues at policy level are outside of the scope of this commission and need to be reviewed further and presented by the secretariat to the related commissions,” MP Rangsiman confirmed.

In the afternoon, the committee went to inspect the construction of the new Phuket Provincial Prison in Srisoonthorn, Thalang , being built at a cost of B789 million.

It is expected the prison will be completed and start receiving inmates in April next year.

Currently, Phuket Prison is beyond full capacity with as many as 2,786 inmates in a facility designed to hold only 1,434 so the new facility will be welcomed.

“Almost 82% of all prisoners here are involved in drug-related offenses,” MP Rangsiman said.

“Most of the prisoners are not originally Phuket natives,” he added.

Kurt | 12 July 2020 - 20:27:05 

And, why are Phuket prison  inmates, original not Phuket natives not in prisons close to/or in their home towns, so easier for family to visit them, what could contribute to faster and better rehabilitation? After all these people will come back in the society again. Treating them like animals, 2786 contained in space mend for 750 is not exactly making them a better person.

Kurt | 12 July 2020 - 11:21:37 

.."Many of the issues we heard today are able to be resolved at the provincial level"..   Well, Than Provincial Hall can start working now.  I am surprised that nothing was mentioned about Phuket's water problems.

Kurt | 12 July 2020 - 11:11:51 

The request of PEBA? Forget it immediately! Quality tourism (remember?) is a different thing. The last what Phuket has to become is a 2nd Pattaya City. (Sin City)
Phuket prison was built for about 750 inmates.  666 Male and 82 Female. ( BP) 'Beyond capacity' (now 2786 inmates)) is the understatement of the day.  :-)

Fascinated | 11 July 2020 - 22:49:39 

PEBA really nee to give up this ridiculous 4am opening thing. It's easy- go out earlier. No one needs to be up that time of the night. Freelancers (not that they exist of course!!) don't even go out til at least 1am (allegedly.) Where are all these mystical people who stay out that late anyway- its all about washing black money.

 

