Sek Loso gets Rasada Music Festival underway

PHUKET: Celebrity Thai rocker Sek Loso performed live on stage last night at the grand opening of the three-day ‘Rasada Music Festival 2023’, which continues through tomorrow night (Feb 19).

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 February 2023, 10:03AM

Present for the grand opening of the music event were Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Ratsada Mayor Nakarin Yosaengrat, along with Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob and Mueang District Chief Phairoj Srilamul.

The festival is being held to promote tourism to Koh Siray and to stimulate the economy in the area, Mayor Nakarin said.

“We are ready to open opportunities for entrepreneurs in the area to earn more income,” he said.

The event hosts more than 50 food stalls selling seafood and local Phuket dishes, including stalls operated by local hotels and restaurants, Mr Nakarin noted.

The festival is also to showcase local culture and the local way of life of the Urak Lawoi people, Mr Nakarin added, or as one government report called them, “new Thai people”.

The concerts continue with Thai rockers Kai Kalamang tonight and the Hin Lek Fai Band tomorrow night.

The festival, held at Haad Siray (’Siray Beach’), is open from 5pm to midnight each night.

In announcing the event late last month, organisers also confirmed that many hotels in the Koh Siray area have joined forces to offer specifically reduced room rates to coincide with the festival for those visiting from outside of Phuket, which they believe can help boost tourism and therefore the local economy.