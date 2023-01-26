Rocking on the beach at the Rassada Music Festival

PHUKET: Fans of Rock and Roll music can look forward to rocking out with the sand beneath their feet after news yesterday (Jan 26) that the Rassada Music Festival 2023 has been confirmed.

culture

By The Phuket News

Friday 27 January 2023, 09:00AM

Image: Phuket Info Center

The three-day music festival will take place on the weekend of Feb 17-19 inclusive at Siray Beach in Rassada, organisers have confirmed.

The free concert is part of the wider Koh Siray Music and Seafood Festival which will fuse local cuisine delicacies with rock music from a series of local bands across the weekend, from 5pm until midnight each day.

Bands to feature on the opening night (Friday, Feb 17) include Band Luster and Sek Loso, with Rock&Ride Band and Kai Kalamang and their biker friends playing the following night on Saturday and Navy Band and Hin Lek Fai concluding festivities on Sunday’s closing night.

Organisers also confirmed there will be over 50 food stalls present at the festival, with renowned seafood restaurants such as Long Seafood and Lung Nil just two of the vendors offering delicious local cuisine and delicacies.

Organisers also confirmed that many hotels in the Koh Siray area have joined forces to offer specifcally reduced room rates to coincide with the festival for those visiting from outside of Phuket, which they believe can help boost tourism and therefore the local economy.

It was also confirmed that there will be an additional press conference to further promote the festival at 4pm on Sunday, Feb 12 at Lan Lom, Central Festival Phuket which all are welcome to attend.