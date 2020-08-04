Second body of capsized ferry found, 3 still missing

THAILAND: Another body of a crewmember of the ferry sunk off this resort island was found yesterday (Aug 3), leaving three more who were still missing in rough seas and strong currents that obstructed the search operation.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 4 August 2020, 08:55AM

Rescuers bring the body of Siravut Thongboonyang to Koh Samui yesterday (Aug 3) after the ‘Raja 4’ Ferry sank off the island on Saturday night. Photo: supplied by Supapong Chaolan

Surat Thani governor Witchawut Jinto said yesterday a jet ski joining the mission and a drone of the Koh Samui district office had found the body near Koh Taen around 1pm. The body was identified as Siravut Thongboonyang, a mechanic of Raja 4. It was the second body after skipper Tewin Surat was found on Sunday. Three people remain missing – crewman Tiwakorn Vachararit, lorry driver Chaichan Laosap and passenger Naparada Chanhan, a saleswoman. Foreign diving instructors and divers from a Seal unit of the Royal Thai Navy have joined the mission but high waves and strong currents prevented them from diving to search for the missing persons. The ferry with 16 people on board, including drivers of three lorries loaded with garbage and one pickup truck, sank during a storm on Sunday night. It was heading for Don Sak pier on the mainland. Rescuers saved nine people shortly after the accident and all are treated at Koh Samui Hospital.