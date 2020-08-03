Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

THAILAND: Two of the seven people who went missing after a ferry capsized off Koh Samui island on Saturday night have been rescued, leaving four still unaccounted for, while the body of the skipper was recovered, governor Wichawut Jinto announced yesterday (Aug 2).

accidentsweathermarine
By Bangkok Post

Monday 3 August 2020, 09:16AM

Raja 4, the ferry that sank off Koh Samui on Saturday night. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Raja 4, the ferry that sank off Koh Samui on Saturday night. Photo: Bangkok Post file

The Raja 4 ferry operated by Raja Ferry Plc was loaded with garbage, three 10-wheel lorries and a pick-up truck, heading for Don Sak pier on the mainland. About two nautical miles from Koh Samui, as it passed between Koh 4 and Koh 5 islands, the vessel was hit by a strong storm and high waves and capsized at about 10pm.

Twelve of the 16 passengers on board were employees of Raja Ferry, 11 crewmembers and a saleswoman. The four others were drivers of the three lorries and the pick-up.

A rescue operation centre was set up on Koh Samui, with Mr Wichawut as director.

Two marine police patrol boats were dispatched on the rescue mission. They were able to rescue nine people on Saturday night, leaving seven others still missing.

The operation continued into the night, with three helicopters from the 2nd Naval Area, the 4th Army and the 7th Air Wing searching from the sky.

At about 12pm yesterday, two of the missing were found on Koh Taen island, about 2 nautical miles from where the ferry capsized. They had managed to swim to the island, where local residents gave them food and water. The two were identified as crewmembers Pachara Thiprat and Suvit Nakhonsethvorachai. A boat was dispatched to Koh Taen to take them to Koh Samui.

At 1.30pm, the rescue team found the body of a man on Koh Mod Daeng island, near Koh Taen. He was identified as Tewin Surat, the ferry skipper.

Four people who had been on board the stricken ferry were still missing. They were named as saleswoman on board Naparada Chanhan, two crew members - Siravut Thongboonyang and Tawakorn Vachararit - and lorry driver Chaichan Laosap.

Mr Pachara, a survivor, said he drifted in the sea between Koh 4 and Koh 5 islands for two or three hours, kept afloat by a rubber buoy. At one point, he saw a marine police boat some distance from him, but was unable to attract the attention of anyone on board. He was eventually blown by the wind toward Koh Taen island, where he scrambled ashore at about 8am and was helped by islanders.

Yesterday, Piya Nunil, chief of the Ang Thong Islands National Marine Park, declared the closure of the marine park from Aug 2-5 for safety reasons. The move followed the Thai Meteorological Department’s warning about tropical storm “Sinlaku”, which made a landfall over Vietnam yesterday morning. Heavy rain is expected in all regions.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 03 August 2020 - 16:50:36 

@BigA   Everything ! As long as it makes sense !

BigA | 03 August 2020 - 12:07:51 

What actually am I permitted to write ?
Horst

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Three injured as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses
Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’
Governor orders emergency service on standby as storm weather lashes island
Teacher killed as storm fells tree onto school
PM orders body of Boss case witness seized for autopsy
Melbourne imposes virus curfew as South Africa tops 500,000 cases
Heavy weather warning extended for Phuket, Andaman coast
Calls for reform following Boss case
Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing
Phuket Opinion: A matter of convenience
Search launched after man jumps off bridge to Phuket
Hong Kong police order arrest of exiled activists: China state media
Korean man found dead, asphyxiated in pickup truck
Special groups of foreigners can now enter
Knight Frank report translates Phuket tourism COVID hit into numbers

 

Phuket community
Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Kurt,the skipper is dead. How you want to hold him accountable in court ?...(Read More)

Special groups of foreigners can now enter

"In EU are no cheap work forces" Haha Kurt,joke of the day ! Wondering why I paid for wor...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

@BigA Everything ! As long as it makes sense !...(Read More)

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

A show parade for self satisfaction and make subordinates understand their 'non position' in...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

Went in for 2 letters. 600 baht. Asked for recipt. Now it was suddenly free...(Read More)

Long weekend brings B95mn boost for Phuket

"On average they spent B5,500 baht per person per day".....Sorry, but number is from Heave...(Read More)

Special groups of foreigners can now enter

...same salary ? LOL ? Or what about those working in Qatar,UAE,Singapore,Japan and and and.You thi...(Read More)

Special groups of foreigners can now enter

Kurt,somehow your knowledge isn't as great as you always pretend. Romanians for example are work...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

What actually am I permitted to write ? Horst...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Rich 44, International maritime law wise it is up to a Captain to sail Yes/No. He is 100% responsibl...(Read More)

 

https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
M Beach Club Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket

 