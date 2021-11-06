Search for Sarasin Bridge jumper continues

PHUKET: The search for the young man who threw himself from the Sarasin Bridge last Tuesday (Nov 2) entered its fourth day today (Nov 6) with rescue workers thus far unsuccessful in their attempts.

marine

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 November 2021, 01:55PM

Buncha Suksunit, 25, a resident of Baan Pru Sompan in Moo 8, Tambon Thepkrasattri who worked at Phuket International Airport had parked his white Vitrak Ford pickup halfway across the bridge leading off Phuket late last Tuesday evening before leaping over the edge into the fast-moving water below.

Police officers from Tha Chatchai Police Station in Mai Khao Subdistrict examined the scene as rescuers from Mai Khao Subdistrict Administrative Organization began a search in the waters surrounding the bridge. The search has to be called off at at 2:10am due to the dangerous conditions but it did resume the following morning and subsequent days.

Today rescue workers expanded their search into waters south of the incident, including Nai Yang Beach, Naithon Beach, Kamala Beach, Layan Beach and Natai Beach in the Khok Kloi Sub-district of Phang Nga Province, which is cconnected to Phuket by the water.

Experts who have had similar experiences in the past with people jumping from the bridge confirmed that almost every time the person drowns and the body eventually floats to land, in this instance possibly to the areas stated above.

Police confirmed that Mr Buncha’s parents and his wife are awaiting updates on the situation as the search continues.