Search for missing Russian tourist enters Day 4

PHUKET: Search teams scouring the north of Phuket for Elena Radchenko will continue their efforts today (Oct 24) after day three of the search brought no sign of the missing 53-year-old Russian tourist last seen on Nai Thon beach before noon last Thursday (Oct 20).

tourismRussianSafetymarine

By The Phuket News

Monday 24 October 2022, 09:26AM

Ms Radchenko was last seen at Nai Thon Beach about noon on Thursday after swimmers were asked to exit the water as a storm was approaching.

Ms Radchenko was seen making it back to shore with other swimmers, but did not go to pick up her belongings. Instead she “went the other way” looking “absent-minded”, a guard at the beach said.

The search yesterday continued with officers and volunteers increasing the search area further, said Trin Panyawai, President of the Saku Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor).

Private operators provided support with their boats and jet skies on the water, while a navy helicopter was continuing a broad air search, Mr Trin added.

“We are continuing our search and expanding the search area, but are not ruling out any possibilities. The provincial and district police officers are working together, no issues have been ruled out yet,” said Mr Trin.

Mr Trin later explained to local reporters that before the beginning of the operation he “performed a ritual according to local beliefs” to attract luck in the search. The ritual did not bring immediate results.

Mr Trin mentioned that even a kidnapping is not excluded, as reportedly suggested by Ms Radchenko’s unnamed friend.

According to Mr Trin, the Russian woman’s friend said “she was a senior executive of a company, similar to a manager”. Yet, Mr Trin admitted that he did not understand this part in full.

Apichet Yim-on of the Kusoldharm Foundation said rescue workers from the foundation were focussing their efforts on the possibility that Ms Radchenko suffered a sea-related incident, such as possible drowning

Her body could wash ashore days later and far from where she entered the water, he said.

Kusoldharm workers were scouring the coast and the waters offshore for any sign of her, he added.

The search operation enters its fourth day today.