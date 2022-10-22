British International School, Phuket
Search for missing Russian tourist continues

Search for missing Russian tourist continues

PHUKET: The search for missing Russian tourist Elena Radchenko continues today (Oct 23) with officers from various agencies checking both land and sea in the northern part of Phuket.

tourismRussianSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 October 2022, 11:33AM

Russian tourist Elena Radchenko was last seen on Naithon beach on Oct 20. The full-scale search started on Oct 22. Photo: Phuket Info Center and Eakkapop Thongtub

Russian tourist Elena Radchenko was last seen on Naithon beach on Oct 20. The full-scale search started on Oct 22. Photo: Phuket Info Center and Eakkapop Thongtub

Russian tourist Elena Radchenko was last seen on Naithon beach on Oct 20. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Russian tourist Elena Radchenko was last seen on Naithon beach on Oct 20. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Russian tourist Elena Radchenko was last seen on Naithon beach on Oct 20. Photo: Real Phuket Telegram

Russian tourist Elena Radchenko was last seen on Naithon beach on Oct 20. Photo: Real Phuket Telegram

Search-and-rescue effort started on Oct 22. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Search-and-rescue effort started on Oct 22. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Search-and-rescue effort started on Oct 22. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Search-and-rescue effort started on Oct 22. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Search-and-rescue effort started on Oct 22. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Search-and-rescue effort started on Oct 22. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Search-and-rescue effort started on Oct 22. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Search-and-rescue effort started on Oct 22. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Search-and-rescue effort started on Oct 22. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Search-and-rescue effort started on Oct 22. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Ms Radchenko, 53, was last seen at around 10am on Thursday morning (Oct 20) when she went to Naithon beach with a friend, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) confirmed.

The Russian woman was swimming alone when her friend left the beach and went back to the hotel where both stayed. The friend later tried to contact Ms Radchenko but her phone was in her hotel room while she was still away.

It is not clear when the alarm was first raised. PR Phuket explains that Ms Radchenko’s friend tried to look for her on his own and with hotel personnel, but all the efforts failed. Only her shoes and towel were found under the trees on Naithon beach.

The case was then reported to Tourist Police at Phuket International Airport and later to Sakhu Police.

The news of a missing Russian tourist went public at around 6pm on Oct 21, when the information was shared on Russian-language social media, starting with Real Phuket channel in Telegram.

Full-scale search began on Saturday morning (Oct 22) with officers from Tourist Police, Tourist Assistance Center, Sirinat National Park, Royal Thai Navy and other agencies “mobilised to scoure both the beach, the rocks and the coastal area of the sea”. According to Phuket Info Center, over 100 officers and volunteers joined the operation.

As of end of day Oct 22, no traces of Ms Radchenko were found. The search and rescue effort continues today.

Taweechai Kamnon, a local “security guard” at Naithon Beach, told reporters that Ms Radchenko was in the water among other tourists when a storm began on Oct 20.

Mr Taweechai said he asked the tourists to leave the water and waited patiently until “there were none left [in the water]”. Ms Radchenko also got to the shore but did not go to pick up her belongings. Instead she “went the other way” looking “absent-minded”, Mr Taweechai said.

CCTV cameras in the area did not record Ms Radchenko returning to her hotel.

Previously Phuket Info Center provided the following list of phone numbers of agencies involved in the search:

  • Sakhu OrBorTor: 076 328 146, 082 535 0069;
  • Sakhu Police Station: 076 328 121;
  • Sirinat National Park: 076 328 226;
  • Thalang District Office: 076 311 046;
  • Phuket Tourist Police: 076 223 891;
  • Phuket Office of Tourism and Sports: 076 327 100;
  • Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket Office: 076 211 036.

Alternatively, people can call the following Russian phone numbers to share what they might now about the missing woman:

  • Alexander: +79852007216;
  • Manuela: +79122280900.

Additional reporting Eakkapop Thongtub

