A team of divers was deployed at Koh Mun, located off Yanui Beach, yesterday afternoon (Dec 12).
Tourist Police Region 3 Commander Maj Gen Krissak Songmoonnak explained that the extensive search efforts focusing on the open sea had so far found no trace of the couple.
“I want to now scale down the intensity of the search, and I want searches conducted by divers,” Maj Gen Krissak.
On board the boat with the dive team off Koh Mun were relatives of Ms Werakan, while friends of Mr Juszkiewicz stayed on shore at the search headquarters at Yanui Beach.
The move to use divers yesterday began after Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai confirmed yesterday confirmed that the search was to shift focus to shorelines along Phuket and nearby islands. (See story here.)
“If anyone finds any clue of the missing couple, please inform Tourist Police by calling the 24-hour hotline 1155” Maj Gen Krissak said.
