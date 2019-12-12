Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas

PHUKET: Efforts by search teams hoping to find missing kayak couple Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Siriprakon, 23, today will focus on shorelines along Phuket and nearby islands, Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai confirmed this morning (Dec 12).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 12 December 2019, 11:55AM

The families of missing kayak couple Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Siriprakon, 23, have shared photos in the hope people have seen them safely ashore. Photos: Supplied

The move follows nearly a week-long search that already included scouring the coast, but with main efforts focused on the open sea with the search area expanded earlier this week to cover a 600 square nautical mile area.

Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan were last seen kayaking with friends off Yanui Beach late last Saturday afternoon (Dec 7).

The group rented four kayaks to explore the waters and small island just offshore Yanui Beach, but when the group returned ashore at about 6:30pm Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan were missing. (See story here.)

“We have searched for days and still we have yet to find any clues as to where they are,” Phuket Vice Governor Supoj told The Phuket News.

“We will now focus on coastal and inshore areas, The search center will be still open at Yanui Beach and Rawai Municipality rescue teams will still keep searching along the nearby shoreline for a while,” he added.

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj declined to comment on how long the search will continue, but confirmed that both Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan have now been formally reported as missing with the Chalong Police.

“We also keep the families updated with our efforts to find the two. For Mr Juszkiewicz’s family, we report our search progress and updated information to the Polish embassy in Bangkok,” he said.

“If anyone sees anything that might help find the couple, please call the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at 076-391598 or the Navy hotline 1696,” V/Gov Supoj said.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot