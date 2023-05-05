Schools asked to delay semester start for Games qualifiers

PHUKET: Schools in Phuket have been asked to delay their start to the new school year if the school is hosting athletes taking part in the qualifiers for the 48th National Games and the 38th National Handicapped Games later this month.



The Region 4 (South) qualifying rounds for the National Games will be held in Phuket on May 19-28 and the National Handicapped qualifying rounds will be held in Phuket May 29-June 3. Image: SAT Phuket

A total of 14 provinces will be involved in the competitions, namely Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat and Phuket.

Some 8,000 people, including athletes, coaching teams, officials and supporters, will travel to Phuket for the tournaments, with the National Games qualifying competition taking place May 19-28 and the National Handicapped qualifying competition taking place May 29-June 3.

Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod issued a notice shared by the Phuket Info Center earlier today (May 5) calling for schools “to consider” delaying starting classes for the new school year if the school is hosting athletes for either of the two major sports competitions.

The notice was marked as Vice Governor Danai acting on behalf of Governor of Phuket, Narong Woonciew, who is the official Secretary of the 48th National Sports Competition "Phuket Games".

The notice was also marked as issued on behalf of the Sports Authority of Thailand Phuket office (SAT Phuket).

“Phuket Province has been assigned to host the qualifying round for representatives from Region 4 (South) for the 48th National Sports Day (2023) from 19-28 May 2023 and the 38th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (2023) from 29 May to June 3, 2023, [for finalists] to participate in the 48th National Games and the 38th National Handicapped Games in Kanchanaburi Province,” Mr Danai wrote.

“In this regard… [it] Is in good order and achieves the objectives of the competition for Phuket [Provincial Office] to ask for cooperation to consider postponing the opening of the semester,” he added.

Vice Governor Danai noted that doing so “would be a great grace”.