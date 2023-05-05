Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Schools asked to delay semester start for Games qualifiers

Schools asked to delay semester start for Games qualifiers

PHUKET: Schools in Phuket have been asked to delay their start to the new school year if the school is hosting athletes taking part in the qualifiers for the 48th National Games and the 38th National Handicapped Games later this month.


By The Phuket News

Friday 5 May 2023, 05:04PM

The Region 4 (South) qualifying rounds for the National Games will be held in Phuket on May 19-28 and the National Handicapped qualifying rounds will be held in Phuket May 29-June 3. Image: SAT Phuket

The Region 4 (South) qualifying rounds for the National Games will be held in Phuket on May 19-28 and the National Handicapped qualifying rounds will be held in Phuket May 29-June 3. Image: SAT Phuket

The formal request issued by Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod. Image. Phuket Info Center

The formal request issued by Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod. Image. Phuket Info Center

« »

A total of 14 provinces will be involved in the competitions, namely Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat and Phuket.

Some 8,000 people, including athletes, coaching teams, officials and supporters, will travel to Phuket for the tournaments, with the National Games qualifying competition taking place May 19-28 and the National Handicapped qualifying competition taking place May 29-June 3.

Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod issued a notice shared by the Phuket Info Center earlier today (May 5) calling for schools “to consider” delaying starting classes for the new school year if the school is hosting athletes for either of the two major sports competitions.

The notice was marked as Vice Governor Danai acting on behalf of Governor of Phuket, Narong Woonciew, who is the official Secretary of the 48th National Sports Competition "Phuket Games".

Pro Property Partners

The notice was also marked as issued on behalf of the Sports Authority of Thailand Phuket office (SAT Phuket).

“Phuket Province has been assigned to host the qualifying round for representatives from Region 4 (South) for the 48th National Sports Day (2023) from 19-28 May 2023 and the 38th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (2023) from 29 May to June 3, 2023, [for finalists] to participate in the 48th National Games and the 38th National Handicapped Games in Kanchanaburi Province,” Mr Danai wrote.

“In this regard… [it] Is in good order and achieves the objectives of the competition for Phuket [Provincial Office] to ask for cooperation to consider postponing the opening of the semester,” he added.

Vice Governor Danai noted that doing so “would be a great grace”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Chalong truck accident, Alcohol ban, Free legal advice at Phuket police stations? || May 5
Out-of-season turtle nest found north of Phuket
Weekend prohibition rule to include ban on “alcohol consumption gathering”
Glove procurement cases take shape
Mai Khao mayor declares war on illegal roadside billboards
Overseas voting almost done
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners asked for home photos by Phuket Immigration, Face scans for bank apps || May 4
Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong
Boy, 10, in critical condition after near drowning incident
Industry urges drought measures
Lawyers look to expand free legal advice at police stations
Two arrested for illegal fishing off Cape Panwa
Myanmar junta pardons more than 2,000 political prisoners
’Aem’ Cyanide’s police ex-husband arrested
Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

guess this is for non working long staying expat i guess.. or else i wouldn't want to see where ...(Read More)

Mai Khao mayor declares war on illegal roadside billboards

so the election banners are permitted ? any proof of them applying or fees payed? or just the usual ...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

@Capricornball, where did you see the video? if this the case the person who parked and opened the d...(Read More)

Boy, 10, in critical condition after near drowning incident

How horrible, and his parents must be beyoud despair no matter their entry status. No where in t...(Read More)

Alcohol bans for election days confirmed

Give it a rest Kurt. The vast majority of Thais or Tourist's accept it without constant complain...(Read More)

Glove procurement cases take shape

Cut both hands off of these criminals for not only being thieves, but also people dying because of n...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Being subjected to a walk-through inside an expat's bedroom as well!!! Not even my Alexa gets ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

The unreasonable, obstinate stance of injustices to expats by Phuket Immigration to demand that they...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

Girl? How was it that a child was on a motorcycle of that size? Where are her parents? ...(Read More)

Alcohol bans for election days confirmed

So move there and do us all a favour. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket

 