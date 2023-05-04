Phuket to host southern qualifiers for National and Handicapped Games

ALL SPORTS: Phuket has confirmed it will be hosting the Region 4 qualifying rounds for both the 48th National Games and the 38th National Handicapped Games later this month.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 May 2023, 02:40PM

Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday (Apr 30) at Siam Niramit, explaining the National Games qualifying competition will take place between May 19-28 and the National Handicapped qualifying competition will take place netween May 29-June 3.

A total of 14 provinces will be involved in the competition, namely Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat and Phuket.

Mr Danai commented that somewhere in the region of 8,000 people will travel to Phuket for both tournaments, including athletes, coaching teams, officials and supporters.

The opening ceremony for the National Games Region 4 qualifying competition will take place on May 20 at Surakul Stadium, Mr Danai confirmed, will full support from the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO).

Joining Mr Danai at Sunday’s press conference to conduct the draw for the competition groups were Pol.Col. Akanit Danphithaksat, Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police; Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association; Phanphob Unsiam, Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand Region 4; and Thanet Tantipiriyakit, President of the Phuket Tourism Business Association.

For more information please contact the Sports Authority of Thailand Phuket Office on telephone number 062 313 1431 or 076 250 110.