Say ‘Oui!’ to Lady Coco Phuket

A French-inspired bistro with a Cantonese twist, Lady Coco Phuket reinvents the daily coffee break into a delicious, elegant affair.

By Amy Bensema

Sunday 29 December 2019, 10:00AM

Located next to the iconic Memory at On On Hotel, the recently opened Lady Coco is a breath of fresh air in Phuket Old Town. The spacious, well-designed bistro is an absolute Instagram dream. Gorgeous Peranakan influenced floor tiles complement plush pink sofas, classy table settings and a wonderful ambiance. The bistro is a lovely gem and one that should not be missed.

I became obsessed with Lady Coco from the first time I set foot in the place. Obviously impressed by the interiors, I sat down and was met with a big smile from the wait staff. Perusing the menu, I was pleasantly surprised by how many different coffee varieties were available. I settled on a trusted Iced Latte, and while I was waiting for my drink, wandered around to explore and take photos.

Lady Coco offers a variety of different dining sections. In the back of the bistro, you’ll find a beautiful mural painting that encompasses the entire wall. The painting is of the bistro’s namesake, and absolutely stunning. Lady Coco also features a well-stocked cocktail bar and a French patisserie.

Never one to turn down something sweet, I decided on a plump fresh fruit tart and made my way back to my seat. The coffee at Lady Coco is outstanding. My Iced Latte was rich and creamy with no bitter aftertaste. The drink was served with a paper straw, which I genuinely appreciate, and was the perfect accompaniment to the sweet, light fruit tart. The bistro also does a great, robust espresso and a lush cappuccino.

The classic French patisserie items are beautifully presented and full of decadent flavor. I highly recommend Lady Coco’s fruit tart, almond croissant and their Thai Tea Cake. For those who are feeling hungry, there is a full menu of food items to choose from, and this is where the Cantonese twist to the bistro comes into play.

Lady Coco churns out an assortment of steamed buns, dim sum and Hong Kong dumplings as well as local Phuket dishes. The food is as amazing as the coffee. If you’re looking to indulge before enjoying an afternoon coffee, my favorite menu item at Lady Coco is the Pork Char Siu Bun. It’s made up of Kurobuta char siu pork strips, a fried egg, spring onion and homemade kimchi sauce. It’s a lush light snack that still leaves room for all of the French pastries and, of course, coffee.

Lady Coco Phuket is open daily from 7:00am until 11:00pm. The bistro serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The French patisserie is well worth checking out, as is the creamy homemade ice cream. For those who don’t like coffee, there are many Italian sodas, juices and premium teas to choose from.

If you are looking for an elegant space to grab a bite to eat or take a much deserved coffee break, I honestly cannot recommend Lady Coco Phuket enough. I fell in love with the place instantly, and it has easily become one of my favorite places to go to in Phuket Old Town.

