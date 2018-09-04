THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Saudi Arabian tourist dies from injuries in Phuket ATV plunge

PHUKET: The Saudi Arabian tourist who suffered head injuries in an ATV accident on Sunday (Sept 2) has died from his injuries.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 4 September 2018, 06:48PM

Saudi Arabian tourist Muteb Alsahli, 24, was driving an ATV in the hills behind Chalong when it plunged down a steep slope and hit a tree. Photos: Chalong Municipality rescue workers



Muteb Alsahli, 24, was driving an ATV with friends on a track in the hills behind Soi Klumyang, Chalong, when he lost control of the ATV and plunged 10 metres down a steep incline beside the track, coming to rest when the ATV struck a tree.

Although initial reports by rescue workers at the scene reported Mr Muteb's condition as “not serious”, he was last reported in hospital as he had nearly severed his tongue in the impact. (See story here.)

“Mr Muteb passed away at Bangkok Hospital in Bangkok today,” Capt Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed to The Phuket News late this afternoon (Sept 4).

“I was notified when seeking an update to his condition this morning,” he said.

“Mr Muteb was transferred from Phuket to Bangkok Hospital in Bangkok yesterday (Sept 3) for treatment of several serious cranial injuries, including a cerebral haemorrhage,” Capt Ekkachai explained.

When called this afternoon, Bangkok Hospital staff told The Phuket News that they were unable to comment about the case.

Capt Eakkchai, meanwhile, confirmed, “I am leading the team of Tourist Police investigators looking into the case.”

“The business that rented out the ATVs to Mr Muteb and his companions was only a small business,” he said by phone late this afternoon.

Capt Eakkachai confirmed that the name of the ATV operation was included in the police report of the incident, but said that he was unable to recall it at the time.

“We have yet to confirm whether the operation is registered as a tourism business. We are checking that now,” Capt Eakkachai added.

“Mr Muteb was on a ATV tour, led by one of the company’s staff members. He was driving the ATV alone when the accident happened. His friends were driving their own rented ATVs,” he said.

“At this stage it appears that Mr Muteb lost control of the ATV and plunged 10 metres down a steep incline on the hill and hit a tree.”

Capt Eakkachai also noted, “ATV tour operators should give helmets to riders, but we are still checking whether this is an actual requirement by law.

“We are not even sure what Mr Muteb hit his head on, whether it was the tree or the ATV itself. At this stage, we are still continuing our investigation,” he said.

 

 

Kurt | 05 September 2018 - 14:45:48 

ATV's have no registration plate,  officially they don't exist. And because they don't exist tourist drivers don't need a driving license. TIT. Thai money making business solution optima forma. The road to Big Buddha is very busy, always surprised seeing these ATV's swerving while high speed minivans are passing by. Ban  ATV's from Big Buddha Hill public road.

Timothy | 05 September 2018 - 08:50:47 

It doesn't matter how small the business is. How is it that these  piece of junk ATV's are allowed on  roads? I've taken visitors to Big Buddha and these things are swerving all over the road. Was the ATV checked for a mechanical failure? Did it have proper seat belt with shoulder straps? Insurance? Of course not. They allow locals to do anything they want without any regulations.

malczx7r | 04 September 2018 - 22:14:56 

Capt Eakkachai also noted, “ATV tour operators should give helmets to riders, but we are still checking whether this is an actual requirement by law" Well of course not, the safety of tourists is not important, we already know that!

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

