PHUKET: The Saudi Arabian tourist who suffered head injuries in an ATV accident on Sunday (Sept 2) has died from his injuries.

tourismtransportaccidentsdeathpolice

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 4 September 2018, 06:48PM

Saudi Arabian tourist Muteb Alsahli, 24, was driving an ATV in the hills behind Chalong when it plunged down a steep slope and hit a tree. Photos: Chalong Municipality rescue workers

Muteb Alsahli, 24, was driving an ATV with friends on a track in the hills behind Soi Klumyang, Chalong, when he lost control of the ATV and plunged 10 metres down a steep incline beside the track, coming to rest when the ATV struck a tree.

Although initial reports by rescue workers at the scene reported Mr Muteb's condition as “not serious”, he was last reported in hospital as he had nearly severed his tongue in the impact. (See story here.)

“Mr Muteb passed away at Bangkok Hospital in Bangkok today,” Capt Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed to The Phuket News late this afternoon (Sept 4).

“I was notified when seeking an update to his condition this morning,” he said.

“Mr Muteb was transferred from Phuket to Bangkok Hospital in Bangkok yesterday (Sept 3) for treatment of several serious cranial injuries, including a cerebral haemorrhage,” Capt Ekkachai explained.

When called this afternoon, Bangkok Hospital staff told The Phuket News that they were unable to comment about the case.

Capt Eakkchai, meanwhile, confirmed, “I am leading the team of Tourist Police investigators looking into the case.”

“The business that rented out the ATVs to Mr Muteb and his companions was only a small business,” he said by phone late this afternoon.

Capt Eakkachai confirmed that the name of the ATV operation was included in the police report of the incident, but said that he was unable to recall it at the time.

“We have yet to confirm whether the operation is registered as a tourism business. We are checking that now,” Capt Eakkachai added.

“Mr Muteb was on a ATV tour, led by one of the company’s staff members. He was driving the ATV alone when the accident happened. His friends were driving their own rented ATVs,” he said.

“At this stage it appears that Mr Muteb lost control of the ATV and plunged 10 metres down a steep incline on the hill and hit a tree.”

Capt Eakkachai also noted, “ATV tour operators should give helmets to riders, but we are still checking whether this is an actual requirement by law.

“We are not even sure what Mr Muteb hit his head on, whether it was the tree or the ATV itself. At this stage, we are still continuing our investigation,” he said.