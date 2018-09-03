PHUKET: A Saudi Arabian tourist is still recovering in hospital following an ATV accident yesterday which saw him sustain a number of injuries including almost severing his tongue.

accidentshealthtourismtransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 September 2018, 10:38AM

Mutih Alshali, 24, suffered head injuries in an ATV accident in the hills behind Soi Klumyang in Chalong yesterday afternoon (Sept 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Muteb Alsahli, 24, is still recovering in hospital following an ATV accident which saw him sustain a number of injuries including almost severing his tongue. Photo: Eakkapop Tongtub

The tourist, named as 'Alsahli, Muteb Hail G', 24, suffered head injuries in an ATV accident in the hills behind Soi Klumyang in Chalong yesterday afternoon (Sept 2).

Rescue workers were called to the scene at 4pm and administered first aid for blood coming from his nose and eyes before taking Mr Alsahli to the Accident & Emergency Centre at the still-under-construction-Chalong Hopsital.

Rescue workers later took him to Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town at 5:35pm.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Sept 3), an official from the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC), who declined to be named, said, “Mr Alsahli’s condition is better but the damage to his tongue is serious as it was almost completely severed.

“He is still recovering at Bangkok Hospital Phuket,” the official said.