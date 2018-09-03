THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket tourist almost severs tongue in ATV accident

PHUKET: A Saudi Arabian tourist is still recovering in hospital following an ATV accident yesterday which saw him sustain a number of injuries including almost severing his tongue.

accidentshealthtourismtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 September 2018, 10:38AM

Muteb Alsahli, 24, is still recovering in hospital following an ATV accident which saw him sustain a number of injuries including almost severing his tongue. Photo: Eakkapop Tongtub

Muteb Alsahli, 24, is still recovering in hospital following an ATV accident which saw him sustain a number of injuries including almost severing his tongue. Photo: Eakkapop Tongtub

Mutih Alshali, 24, suffered head injuries in an ATV accident in the hills behind Soi Klumyang in Chalong yesterday afternoon (Sept 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mutih Alshali, 24, suffered head injuries in an ATV accident in the hills behind Soi Klumyang in Chalong yesterday afternoon (Sept 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The tourist, named as 'Alsahli, Muteb Hail G', 24, suffered head injuries in an ATV accident in the hills behind Soi Klumyang in Chalong yesterday afternoon (Sept 2).

Rescue workers were called to the scene at 4pm and administered first aid for blood coming from his nose and eyes before taking Mr Alsahli to the Accident & Emergency Centre at the still-under-construction-Chalong Hopsital.

Rescue workers later took him to Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town at 5:35pm.

QSI International School Phuket

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Sept 3), an official from the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC), who declined to be named, said, “Mr Alsahli’s condition is better but the damage to his tongue is serious as it was almost completely severed.

“He is still recovering at Bangkok Hospital Phuket,” the official said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tour boat fire investigation underway
Tourists should have insurance, forum told
Chinese Deputy Consul-General assured of tourists’ safety in Phuket
Police refute taxi driver’s claim that broken shock caused Phuket crash
10 Chinese tourists injured in Phuket minivan crash
NLA to pass Phuket issues to Prime Minister after discussions
Safety the priority not money, says commander of Tourist Police
Health Minister supports call for alcohol blood tests for all road accidents
Australian student has leg amputated after Phuket motorbike crash
Opinion: A tourist’s defence of Vachira Phuket Hospital vs Stacey Liddle
Micro-chipped wristbands for boat passengers, pier safety increased ready for Phuket high season
Two Chinese tourists saved from drowning at Patong Beach
Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours
Two drivers charged for James Bond Island boat collision
Body of Chinese tourist pulled from water off Phuket, cause of death unconfirmed

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket

 